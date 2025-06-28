



The 2025 FEI European Dressage Championships will take place at Jiva Hill Stables in Crozet, France (27–31 August). If you would like to attend in person, here is what you need to know before you buy your European Dressage Championships tickets.

Our dressage editor Oscar Williams will be on-site to bring you all the breaking news as it happens, alongside big-name interviews and daily reports analysing the action, supported by our experienced editorial team back in the UK. Our full preview of the dressage Euros, including a detailed form guide, will appear in Horse & Hound’s Thursday 21 August edition.

Jiva Hill lies close to the French-Swiss border in the foothills of the Jura Mountains. The closest major international airports are Geneva (15 mins) and Lyon (1hr 40 mins).

European Dressage Championships tickets

Buy your tickets now

Wednesday 27 August

What? Grand prix part one

General admission ticket price: from €20

Numbered seat ticket price: from €45

Thursday 7 August

What? Grand prix part two, plus medal ceremony

General admission ticket price: from €20

Numbered seat ticket price: from €45

Friday 8 August

What? Grand prix special individual with medal ceremony

General admission ticket price: from €25

Numbered seat ticket price: from €50

Saturday 9 August

What? Equestrian shows – no European Championship class

Free entry for children’s entertainment, pop-up pony club and introductions to various disciplines

There is an evening performance that will be ticketed. Ticket sales are not yet open – this page will be updated with further information in due course.

Sunday 10 August

What? Grand prix freestyle with medal ceremony

Free place seat ticket price: from €35

Reserved seat ticket price: from €60

Parking is free at the front of the venue.

If you wish to purchase tickets for a group of more than 15, contact the venue at concours@jivahillstables.com

Buy your tickets now

Hospitality packages at the European Dressage Championships

Jiva Hill has two VIP experiences on offer:

Hospitality Terrace – this package grants you a private table with unobstructed views of the dressage arena, dedicated parking and valet service (on request), a VIP welcome with champagne and aperitifs, unlimited drinks (including champagne), and a gourmet three-course meal

Casa Jiva – this package grants you a VIP welcome, a reserved table for four days of the championship, continuous service of gourmet snacks, one glass of champagne per day and unlimited soft drinks

For more information and to reserve your table, contact Yvonne Rochat via email at y.rochat@gps-performance.com

Disabled access

There is a designated area for people with reduced mobility, and the necessary accommodations are in place to welcome them. The easiest way to make arrangements is to contact the organisers directly at concours@jivahillstables.com

Buy your tickets now

