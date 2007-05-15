Affiliated dressage round up

Oldencraig EC

Sarah Millis and Timberland III enjoyed a double success at advanced medium at Oldencraig. Riding on home ground, Jill Timms led the advanced 106 on her own Oldencraig Rebel V, while Sean Burgess stood clear in both elementaries on Greystoke III.

Addington Manor

Maria Eilberg and Two Sox nailed Addington Manors grand prix with 68.64%. In just their second intermediaire I, Roland Tong and Jane Brewins Nadonna finished top with just short of 70%.

Tiggi Bentley and Beltyne Wilfred Owen enjoyed a successful elementary debut, taking the elementary 43 ahead of Gareth Hughes and Duvie, with the positions reversed in the qualifier.

Read these reports in full, plus reports from other top dressage shows around the country including Sheepgate’s Premier League, in this Thursday’s Horse & Hound (17 May, ’07)