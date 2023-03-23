Fine Fettle Products





Historically, natural charcoal has been used for millennia as a means to countering toxicity in the system. Happy Tummy® natural charcoal was developed specially for use in animal welfare. Added to your pet’s food daily, Happy Tummy® is able to adsorb a wide range of unwanted substances, like that which is in chocolate that is harmful to dogs. These are then excreted in the normal way from the animal’s system. This takes much of the load off your pet’s immune system and helps the liver, kidneys and digestion as a whole, to operate more

effectively. It’s useful to always have some Happy Tummy® to hand. You’ll find that your pet’s breath will improve, the tummy will be less windy and odours will reduce!

WHY USE HAPPY TUMMY

Happy Tummy® natural charcoal: –

1. Reduces gas & smelly odours

2. Aids digestion

3. Improves health & vitality

4. Absorbs unwanted substances

5. Boosts the immune system

6. Improves skin condition

7. Is Effective, fast acting & economic