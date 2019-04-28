Alice & Murph’s Mitsubishi Motors Cup blog: pyjamas and Beyoncè

Hey guys,

My name is Murph, they tell me I’m six, I’ve been with my mum for as long as I can remember, and life’s great.

As I write this, it is Wednesday. I had my breakfast and I got turned out to chill with my girlfriend H. I had a rug on today, (I’ve been out sunbathing naked recently). I think the rug was something to do with the word dressage I heard, and the fact I have to have frequent baths to stay try and stay clean (but I like being dirty). I have had a busy couple of days — I had what was called my last jump last night (I’m sure what means though, I hope nothing serious). I thought I jumped liked that horse I’ve heard about ‘Tiger Roll’ — it was so much fun, we were on the grass and I took out a few strides like I normally do, and bucked a little!

I was right, I heard the would dressage correctly! We have just got back from it. I normally get excited as I like the jumping after, but mum patted me lots today and gave me big kiss so I know I did well. We keep doing the same test at the moment, I think I know it without mum steering — it must mean we are doing something big soon, I do keep hearing that word Badminton… anyway I’ve got my cape on now which acts as my pyjamas (don’t tell anyone), so I’m off to bed. Night world.