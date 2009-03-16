Isleham eventing results, 7-8 March

OI (sec O).— 1, Tip Top Tiger (R Bridgwood) 37.7,0,12.8=50.5; 2, Caunton Welldone (M Wright) 37.3,0,13.6=50.9; 3, Alligator Alley (M Heath) 39.1,0,12=51.1. int (sec N).— 1, Get Up And Go II (M Heath) 36.8,0,6=42.8; 2, Loch Sunart (A James) 36.4,0,7.6=44; 3, High Handed (J Wise) 31.8,4,15.2=51. IN (sec H).— 1, ODT Arctic Fox (O Townend) 40.5,0,1.2=41.7; 2, Ballymore Rich Cat (G Hall) 30.9,0,14.8=45.7; 3, Castle Larchfield Purdy (E Castle) 34.1,4,10.8=48.9. ON (sec F).— 1, Valentina II (R Jones) 30,0,8=38; 2, Electric Cruise (J Murphy) 37,0,2.4=39.4; 3, Perfect Fit (M Reid) 36,0,4=40. JON (sec G).— 1, Viper Priba (G Ruck) 24.5,0,6.8=31.3; 2, Inspector Frost II (R Catton) 33.5,4,4.8=42.3; 3, Mister Angus (R Howe) 36,0,7.2=43.2. nov (sec E).— 1, Liberal Lady (C Adderley) 26,0,3.6=29.6; 2, Arlington Way (N True) 29,4,1.6=34.6; 3, Butterlands Masquerade (A Downes) 32.5,0,3.2=35.7. BE100open (sec L).— 1, Dutchy Original (S Russell) 34,0,0=34; 2, Romeo Z (S Hunt) 34,0,0=34; 3, Athenry Cliff (C Hope) 34.5,0,0=34.5. (sec M).— 1, Much Of A Muddle (R Warner) 34,0,1.2=35.2; 2, Portumna Rose (E Blew) 37,0,0=37; 3, Hotshots (S How) 37.5,0,0=37.5. BE100 (sec I).— 1, Georgie Boy II (R Frost) 30.5,0,0=30.5; 2, ODT Sonas Rovatio (H Wilson) 25,0,7.2=32.2; 3, Winnetou M (P French) 32.5,0,0.4=32.9. (sec J).— 1, Cariba 15 (B Hobday) 31.5,0,0=31.5; 2, Renegade (K Barber) 32,0,0=32; 3, Ashton Flight (L Allin) 34,0,0=34. (sec K).— 1, Overstones Matisse (P French) 28.5,0,0=28.5; 2, Smoke Blue (C Winchester) 35.5,0,0=35.5; 3, Ferndale Vista (P Peters) 34.5,0,1.2=35.7.