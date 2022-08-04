Horse & Hound Awards 2022 Terms and Conditions





1. Nominees (“Nominees”) must be UK residents, excluding FUTURE’s current and past employees. Promoter of the Horse & Hound Awards (“Awards”): Future Publishing Ltd (“FUTURE”), which has its registered offices located at the Quay House, The Ambury, Bath, BA1 1UA and is a company registered in England and Wales under company number 02008885.

2. Method of Nomination

♦ Online: You can go to the website at www.horseandhound.co.uk/awards and follow the instructions to complete the relevant online nomination form.

3. Start date for entries: 18 August 2022

4. Closing date for entries: 17:00 on 22 September 2022

5. Voting opens on: 20 October 2022

6. Winners announced: At Horse & Hound Awards ceremony on 30 November 2022

7. Eligibility: employees (including their families, including any live-in partner), any of the category sponsors, FUTURE’s printers and agents and anyone materially connected to the administration of the Awards.

♦ There is no limit on the number of nominations you may submit.

♦ You can nominate yourself or someone else, but it is your responsibility to obtain permission from the person you are nominating before submitting the nomination.

♦ If you are under eighteen (18) years old, you must have the permission of your parent or legal guardian to submit a nomination and you must provide the name and daytime telephone number of your parent or legal guardian on request.

♦ For Nominees under 18 years old, you must obtain consent from their parent or legal guardian before you nominate them for the award and you must provide the name and daytime telephone number of their parent or legal guardian on request.

♦ FUTURE reserves the right to contact the relevant parent or legal guardian to check consent and to exclude nominations for which the requisite consent has not been given.

♦ Nominees must be available to be contacted between 22 September and 30 November 2022.

♦ If you are shortlisted and/or a winning Nominee, you agree to take part in any interviews, photographic shoots and post-winning publicity surrounding the Awards as may be asked by FUTURE and/or selected partners; and consent for FUTURE and selected partners to use the above-mentioned images and interviews howsoever they see fit, including for promotional purposes, with no financial claim.

♦ In the event that you are nominating someone else for the Awards, it is your responsibility to make the Nominee aware of these terms and conditions.

♦ Proof of eligibility must be provided upon request.

♦ Nominations submitted online using methods generated by a script, macro or the use of automated devices will be void. Nominations that are incomplete, illegible or indecipherable will not be valid and will be deemed void. Use of a false name or address will result in disqualification.

♦ No nominations or photographs can be returned.

6. Prizes:

♦ There are 13 categories: NAF PROFEET Farrier of the Year, Bloomfields Horse of the Year, Agria Horse of a Lifetime, Pony of the Year, Pikeur Professional Rider of the Year, Equipe Moment of the Year, Pivo Amateur Rider of the Year, Absorbine Groom of the Year, Horse & Hound Podcast Volunteer of the Year, Baileys Horse Feeds Vet of the Year, Horse Dialog Inspiration of the Year, Tommy Hilfiger Equestrian Young Rider of the Year and Horse & Hound Lifetime Achievement and there will be one winner for each category (each a “Winner”) who will win an engraved award and the award title.

♦ The shortlisted Nominees are responsible for any cost or expenses incurred in attending the Awards ceremony.

♦ The Prizes are as stated and are not transferable to another individual. No cash or other alternatives will be offered. The Prizes cannot be used in conjunction with any other special offer.

♦ Prizes are subject to availability. FUTURE accepts no responsibility whatsoever for elements of the Prizes being withdrawn. In the event of a prize being unavailable, FUTURE reserves the right to offer an alternative prize of equal or greater value.

♦ If applicable, the Prizes are subject to the terms and conditions of the relevant sponsors or prize supplier which will be provided to the Winner when booking the Prize or with the Prize.

♦ The Winners in each category will receive their award trophy at the ceremony on 1st December. There will not be any monetary or similar prize.

7. Nomination Selection Process

♦ All nominations received by the closing date and time will be considered. A shortlist of three (3) to five (5) entries in each category, except the Lifetime Achievement award, will be selected by the judging panel to be put forward for public vote.

♦ The shortlisted Nominees will be selected by the judging panel from the best stories and examples of excellence in their nominated category and the judging panel will be influenced by the number of nominations for any particular nominee as well as the strength of their entry. For further details, refer to the nomination form for information on the specific categories and the judging criteria.

♦ The judging panel consists of members of the Horse & Hound team and at least one independent judge, who will decide the winner of the Lifetime Achievement award and the shortlist for the other eleven (11) awards. The decisions of the judging panel will be final and no correspondence will be entered into over the decisions.

♦ Judging of nominations will take place from 26 September 2022 and shortlisted Nominees will be notified by 20 October 2022.

♦ Shortlisted Nominees will then be put forward for public vote by Horse & Hound website users, with the exception of the Lifetime Achievement award which will be decided by the Horse & Hound panel. Voting opens on 20 October 2022. The Winners will be announced at the Awards ceremony on 30 November 2022.

♦ Failure to respond to information requested by FUTURE, failure to provide a valid UK address for delivery, or failure to meet the eligibility requirements may result in forfeiture of the Prize.

♦ The Winner in each category will be published in Horse & Hound on 8 December 2022.

8. Use of information provided

♦ All nominations will become the property of FUTURE. FUTURE accepts no responsibility for nominations unsuccessfully submitted.

♦ By submitting a nomination form, you consent to give FUTURE a royalty-free, non-exclusive licence to use, reproduce, modify, publish, create derivative works from, and display the nomination (and any photograph included with the nomination) in whole or in part, on a worldwide basis, and to incorporate it singly or collectively into other works in any form, media or technology now known or later developed (including, without limitation, magazines and online), including for promotional or marketing purposes. If necessary, you will sign any necessary documentation that may be required for FUTURE to make use of the non-exclusive rights you are granting to use the nomination (and any photograph included with the nomination).

♦ FUTURE reserve the right to make the nomination and all reproductions thereof available, either wholly or in part, in any manner or form whatsoever and in any medium or format, either separately or in conjunction with any other content.

♦ FUTURE reserves the right to publish names, photographs and country of residence of any Winner. The Winner agrees to the use of their name, photograph and disclosure of county of residence.

♦ You agree to waive all moral rights or any similar personal rights in any nomination you submit.

♦ Any personal information, including without limitation, your and the Nominee’s name, age, address (including postcode) and/or email address will be used by FUTURE in accordance with its privacy policy available at https://www.futureplc.com/privacy-policy/ .

♦ Your information and the information of the Nominee may be shared with the relevant class sponsor — NAF, Bloomfields, Pikeur, Pivo, Absorbine, Baileys Horse Feed, Horse Dialog, Agria, Equipe and Tommy Hilfiger Equestrian — for the purposes of prize fulfilment and the administration of the Awards, which will use such information subject to its privacy policy.

9. General

♦ By submitting a nomination you agree to be bound by these terms and conditions.

♦ Your submission of nominations is not dependent on any purchase.

♦ No responsibility can be accepted for entries lost, damaged or delayed in the post, or due to computer error in transit.

♦ FUTURE reserves the right to hold void, suspend, cancel or amend the Awards at any time. FUTURE reserves the right to change these terms and conditions at any time.

♦ FUTURE also reserves the right to cancel individual nominations without liability to affected participants where such nominations do not, in the opinion of FUTURE, enter into the spirit of the Awards or if the security or proper administration of the Awards or the validity of a nomination is adversely affected. In the event of cancellation, termination or suspension, FUTURE may, at their discretion, select a winner from eligible, non-suspect or unaffected nominations, received prior to the event requiring such cancellation, termination or suspension.

♦ Insofar as is permitted by law, FUTURE, their agents or distributors will not in any circumstances be responsible or liable to compensate the winner(s) or accept any liability for any loss, damage, personal injury or death occurring as a result of taking up the prize except where it is caused by the negligence of FUTURE, their agents or distributors or that of their employees. Your statutory rights are not affected.

♦ In the event of a discrepancy between these terms and conditions and the details in the promotional material, the details in these terms and conditions shall prevail.

♦ These terms and conditions shall be governed by the laws of England and Wales and any dispute shall be subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of the English courts.