A loaned horse returned in suffering state, a €2m two-year-old and other things the equestrian world is talking about





A sad case

A woman who admitted causing suffering to a thoroughbred she had on loan has been banned from owning or keeping horses. Suzanne Obrey was sentenced on 15 November, at Worcester Magistrates’ Court, having pleaded guilty to the offence. The court heard the 44-year-old, of

Martley Road, Worcester, had not met the needs of nine-year-old Chocolate Box, whom she returned to his owners last December. In a witness statement, the vet who examined Chocolate Box after his return said: “In my opinion, Chocolate Box was caused unnecessary suffering.”

Top price

A two-year-old colt by Donkey Boy sold for €2m (£1,669,470) at the Verden stallion licensing and sale on 23 November. The chestnut Hanoverian, bred at Stutteri G, was sold to Helgstrand Dressage in partnership with Schockemöhle. “[He is] a horse that gives you goosebumps,” said the licensing committee. Helgstrand Dressage’s head buyer Esben Møller added: “We are super excited about this young stallion. He has shown excellent potential both at the pre-selection and here at the licensing, and we are confident he has a bright future ahead.”

The last lap

A host of top riders are taking part in the last lap of Cycle4Caroline on Saturday (30 November). Zara Tindall, William Fox-Pitt, Joe Stockdale and Jack Whitaker are among those who will join the core team who left Blair Castle, Scotland, on 20 November. They plan to arrive at The Savoy hotel in London that evening, in time for the British Eventing Support Trust (BEST) ball. The ride was set up in memory of Caroline March and to raise funds for BEST and Spinal Research; the total donated so far is nearly £124,000.

