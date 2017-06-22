Promotional Feature

If you are a fan of top class showjumping, breathtaking dressage and great family entertainment, what better way to end the year than a visit to the spectacular Liverpool International Horse Show, running 29, 30 and 31 December, 2017?

Now in its third year at The Echo Arena on Liverpool’s iconic waterfront, the show gets better and better with its electric, turbo-charged atmosphere that will have you sitting on the edge of your seat.

As well as showjumping and new dressage competitions there will be plenty to keep the whole family enthralled with the popular Shetland Pony Grand National and a return visit by the heart-stopping horse power that is Freestyle Motocross and of course the legendary indoor fireworks.

Presented by the owners of the awesome Arenacross Tour, the Freestyle Motocross will ramp-up for what is set to be another spectacular event and New Year extravaganza.

The show makes a great day and evening out for guests of all ages, so families can enjoy a rare opportunity to spend such an important occasion with their children including little ones, teenagers, grandparents and groups of friends.

With an afternoon and an evening show on 29, 30 and 31 December, the show rounds off with a New Year’s Eve to remember as the event takes evening guests right through into 2018 with an epic New Year countdown.

There will be glitz and glamour as visitors join sports stars and media figures from around the world to enjoy a jam-packed schedule of spell-binding entertainment, with plenty of opportunity to toast 2018 with champagne bars, a luxury bistro and family restaurant selling delicious New Year culinary treats and of course plenty of fizz to pop at midnight.

The new Inter 1 Freestyle Dressage to Music will be the feature of the Friday evening performance – 29 December.

The ‘edge of the seat’ Puissance takes centre-stage on the Saturday night while the Sunday evening includes the Grand Prix and a family friendly spectacular way to see in the New Year with fireworks and celebrations in the arena until 12.15am.

All tickets give access to the show’s shopping village from 9am each day, with the shopping experience featuring a fantastic range of products from high-end equestrian outlets, exclusive fashion retailers, unusual giftware and beautiful things for the home.

There will be improved food and drink outlets on-site, including an upstairs family restaurant, food outlets and champagne bar next to the warm-up arena, and opportunities to meet and greet top riders throughout the show. Final acts will be confirmed at the end of June.

If you’re a horse fan excited to see some exhilarating four-star level competition, or simply wanting a great family trip to celebrate this New Year the Liverpool International Horse Show is the place to be.