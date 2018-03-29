Plan a day out to remember at the Equerry Bolesworth International Horse Show *Promotion*

Promotional Feature with Bolesworth International

This awe-inspiring five-day spectacular takes place in the stunning grounds of Bolesworth Castle near Tattenhall, Cheshire from 13 June to 17 June, 2018.

The Equerry Bolesworth International Horse Show offers a unique and thrilling experience, which combines top-level dressage and showjumping competitions with great shopping, and a range of fun family entertainment in the lifestyle zone during the weekend of the show.

You can be confident you’ll catch leading international riders, watch top class competition and receive non-stop entertainment at this not-to-be-missed event.

10 top tips for visiting Bolesworth International

• Check the show schedule before you go so you know when your favourite competitions and events are on to allow yourself plenty of time to get seated and comfortable making sure you don’t miss anything.

• Make the most of the day by arriving early. Have a floor map at hand so that you know exactly where all your favourite stands will be and where your must watch competitions and events will be taking place.

• Take advantage of the exciting new events taking place at Bolesworth International. New for 2018 will be the high calibre invitational eventing grand prix, which will take place in the main international arena.

• The 2018 Equerry Bolesworth International Horse Show is the place to be for one of the very best luxury equestrian hospitality experiences in the world with the sumptuous marquee overlooking the international arena. So why not make it a day to remember in the luxurious VIP marquee?

• The Bolesworth Estate is now one of the most sought after event venues in the region and will have a range of events to make your day memorable. Following the huge success in 2017, the Wednesday and Thursday will see top-level dressage return with the Bolesworth CDI*** attracting leading riders to the magnificent estate, so don’t miss out on watching some top-class action.

• If you can tear yourself away from all the equestrian sport, go and browse the many trade stands in the shopping village. From well-known equestrian brands to jewellery and home furnishings, there’s something for everyone in the selection of high-quality retailers.

• This year will see the return of the senior British Showjumping classes providing the opportunity for riders with novice and up-and-coming horses to compete at this premier and much anticipated show.

• When you get hungry, or if you are planning a day of indulgence, the show has a range of food and drink options on offer to suit all budgets and tastes this year. These include the new and extended Bolesworth Champagne and Lifestyle Bar and the food court, including a variety of the latest street foods.

• After hours, all are welcome at the new extended Bolesworth Champagne and Lifestyle bar, with DJ and fully licensed bar till late. Each evening there will be a DJ and live music so why not stay and relax in this beautiful setting and party the night away. This is definitely where the after show party will be at!

• With so much available to do and see, you won’t want to miss out on anything, so why not consider the fantastic on-site camping and take a break at Bolesworth? The beautiful camping and caravan site is situated on the Bolesworth Castle estate, located off the main drive in a stunning grassed area. You can also use the campsite as a base for visiting the area’s many other attractions, with historic Chester just 10 miles away making it the perfect opportunity to embrace a family getaway or short holiday.

The 2018 Equerry Bolesworth International Horse Show runs from Wednesday, 13 June 13 to Sunday, 17 June.