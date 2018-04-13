Celebrate 75 years of history at Royal Windsor Horse Show *Promotion*

Promotional Feature with Royal Windsor Horse Show
Royal Windsor Horse Show started in 1943 to raise money for the war effort. The original show took place over just one day and required competitors to hack there due to petrol shortages. Now the show is one of the UK’s most important outdoor equestrian events and attracts the best riders and drivers from across the world. Audiences can enjoy five-star showjumping, four-star dressage, the Land Rover international driving grand prix, two-star endurance and many prestigious showing classes.
With five arenas, as well as traditional 1940s entertainment, there is also lots to do across the showground. Royal Windsor Horse Show shopping has more than 200 stands, as well as a tempting food court, so there is plenty of choice at the show whether you are looking to treat yourself or your horse!
Things not to miss at Windsor 2018
- Take your picture with the show’s life size replica Spitfire by the showground entrance. The show was originally launched to support for the ‘Wings for Victory’ campaign, which raised money to purchase Hurricanes and Spitfires, so this plane is closely tied to the show’s history.
- Visit the South Lawn where, over the weekend, you can learn to jive like they did in the 40s!
- Drop by the tea tent, also on the South Lawn, where you can relax with a piece of cake and enjoy some period music. While you are there also visit the Cup Tent for an exhibition of Royal Windsor Horse Show history.
- The Al Shira’aa FEI four-star dressage takes place on Thursday and Friday evening. Dressage legends Carl Hester and Charlotte Dujardin plan to compete their young horses this year.
- The Land Rover driving grand prix is one of the most important driving events in the UK. The marathon stage, on Saturday, is particularly exciting as teams of horses speed through water splashes and impressive solid obstacles.
- The Rolex grand prix takes place on Sunday 13 May when you are guaranteed to see some of the world’s top riders battling it out on the biggest jumping class of the week.