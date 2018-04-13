Celebrate 75 years of history at Royal Windsor Horse Show *Promotion*

Promotional Feature with Royal Windsor Horse Show

Royal Windsor Horse Show started in 1943 to raise money for the war effort. The original show took place over just one day and required competitors to hack there due to petrol shortages. Now the show is one of the UK’s most important outdoor equestrian events and attracts the best riders and drivers from across the world. Audiences can enjoy five-star showjumping, four-star dressage, the Land Rover international driving grand prix, two-star endurance and many prestigious showing classes.

With five arenas, as well as traditional 1940s entertainment, there is also lots to do across the showground. Royal Windsor Horse Show shopping has more than 200 stands, as well as a tempting food court, so there is plenty of choice at the show whether you are looking to treat yourself or your horse!

Exclusive savings for Horse & Hound readers

Horse & Hound readers can enjoy discounted general entry tickets for the Thursday and Friday of the Show. On Thursday discounted tickets are £13 for adults and £10 for concessions and on Friday adult tickets are £16 and concession tickets are £13. Book your discounted tickets using the code HHRW18 either online at www.rwhs.co.uk or by calling the box office on 0844 581 4960.



Things not to miss at Windsor 2018