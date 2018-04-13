Dublin’s new legwear range has landed, and we’re talking something for everyone, catering for those who aren’t looking to spend more than £40 on a pair of everyday jodhpurs, and those who wouldn’t baulk at paying just over £100 for a pair of competition breeches.

Bea Meitiner, sales manager at Dublin explains: “The 2018 range is split into three clear collections offering a ‘Good, Better, Best’ structure to suit every type of rider. Riders can choose from the Momentum range for everyday wear through to the extra performance of Ascent, to the ultimate style and comfort of Distinction. Each level is created with unique and specific features that allow riders to move freely, ride comfortably and perform at their best.”

The Distinction range offers a choice of two full seat breeches, designed with competition riders’ needs in mind, both of which use engineered fabrics with a dust-resistant coating to provide comfort, protection and flexibility.

The Dublin Distinction Edge Gel full seat breeches are the most expensive option at £109.99 RRP and stand out thanks to the stretchy “action panel” running down the outside of the leg from hip to ankle (pictured right). These ladies’ competition breeches are available in white or sand (sizes 8-18).

The Dublin Distinction Elite Gel full seat breeches (pictured above) are slightly cheaper at £99.99 and have a more traditional yet refined appearance in a greater choice of colours (black, navy, sand and white).

Both breeches have Dublin’s Ezi-grip gel full seat for added grip and Dublin’s air panel ankle cuff for a close and comfortable fit under long riding boots.

The Ascent range is made from a technical fabric without the dust-resistant coating and includes a choice of full seat and knee patch ladies’ breeches, all offering the air-panel ankle cuff, in sizes 6-18.

The Dublin Ascent Pro Form Gel full seat breeches have a high rise fit and are available in beige, charcoal, navy and white (£89.99 RRP) plus navy plaid (£94.99 RRP). If you prefer a mid rise waist, then check out the Dublin Ascent Prime Gel full seat breeches (pictured below), which are available in the same range of colours for the same price.

Both the Ascent Pro and Ascent Prime breeches are also available with Ezi-grip gel knee patches at a slightly cheaper price (£84.99-£87.99)

Last but not least, Dublin has its Momentum range of ladies’ jodhpurs for 2018, described as “stylish legwear, engineered to last” in a classic knit fabric, with prices ranging from £34.99 to £54.99 in sizes 6-18.

The top of this range is the Dublin Momentum Supa-Fit Gel Full Seat Jodhpurs (£54.99, pictured below). These offer the Ezi-grip gel full seat and are suitable for competitions as well as leisure riding in white, beige, navy and black.

Competitively priced at £39.99 are the Dublin Momentum Supa-Fit Zip Up Euro Seat Jodhpurs that have a self-fabric knee patch and a striking contrast colour euro seat for a stand-out appearance. Colour options are blue/navy, graphite/purple, navy/pink and navy/red.

Also available in this Momentum Supa-Fit range are a choice of pull on (£34.99) or zip up (£36.99) mid-rise jodhpurs in with a self fabric knee patch. Both are available in beige, black, navy, berry, sea blue and white.

Ms Meitiner continues: “The new Dublin legwear collection takes riding comfort to a new level with performance fabrics, clever features and elegant styling. The range has been redesigned following the tremendous amount of change that this category has seen over the past few years. The introduction and success of Dublin riding tights has really elevated rider’s expectations on the comfort and performance they expect. This coupled with the emerging market of technical textiles has led to shift from traditional weaves and fabrics to a thirst for high performance materials; and this is exactly what the new Dublin legwear range offers.”

So whether you’re looking for a pair of jodhpurs to enjoy long hacks when summer finally arrives, or a new pair of competition breeches, the 2018 Dublin range of breeches and jodhpurs looks to have you covered and without breaking the bank. What’s not to like?