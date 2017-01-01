12 ponies of Christmas: handsome Trigger

On the ninth day of Christmas, H&H and World Horse Welfare gave to me…Trigger.

Handsome palomino Trigger came to World Horse Welfare in January 2016.

He had been previously living at a riding stables, where many horses were not receiving the care they needed and were standing knee-deep in mud without adequate access to grazing and water.

“Trigger was underweight but thanks to the dedicated care at World Horse Welfare he has made a fantastic recovery and looks forward to finding a loving new home,” said a charity spokesman.

The 12.2hh 16-year-old Icelandic gelding is looking for a home as a lead rein or first ridden pony.

“He is a laid back pony who enjoys a quieter lifestyle and loves attention from people,” added the World Horse Welfare spokesman.

“Trigger is a safe pony on the lead-rein but can be stubborn so will need a confident adult handler to keep him on track.”

He is currently kept at the charity’s Belwade Farm in Aberdeenshire and “loves” being in the field with other horses — mares and geldings.

While Trigger needs to remain shod in front, as he finds hard ground uncomfortable, he is described as being “easy to do in all ways”.

“Trigger is laid back and very genuine and he takes everything in his stride. He can pull some grumpy faces, but this is all for show as generally he is too busy grazing to be bothered,” said the spokesman.

He can live out all year, with shelter, and needs hay and rugging during the winter months. The combined weight of Trigger’s rider and saddle must not exceed 50kg.

For more information on Trigger, or any of the other World Horse Welfare horses and ponies who are looking for new homes, click here.