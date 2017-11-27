8 equestrian charity calendars for 2018

Keep track of all your horsey appointments — and support a good cause — with one of these charity calendars for 2018.

1. World Horse Welfare



The World Horse Welfare 2018 calender showcases some of their cute and curious foals from their four farms.

Price: £4.95

Telephone: 01953 498682

Visit: shop.worldhorsewelfare.org

2. The Injured Jockeys Fund



Features a collection of pictures and descriptions of some of the country’s most unique and picturesque racecourses.

Price: £12

Telephone: 08080 453453

Visit: shop.ijf.org.uk

3. Redwings Horse Sanctuary

The charity’s horses, ponies, donkeys and mules are beautifully captured in this A4 calendar.

Price: £6

Telephone: 01508 481000

Visit: redwings.org.uk

4. The Horse Trust

Stunning images of horses, ponies and donkeys from The Horse Trust, such as retired Thames Valley police horse Caesar and military horses Charisma and Aden — plus rescue stars.

Price: £8

Telephone: 01494 488464

Visit: helping-the-trust.horsetrust.org.uk

5. Countryside Alliance

The 2018 Countryside Alliance calendar features 12 evocative scenes from rural life — from hunting and racing to shooting and fishing. Also includes a handy list of events and festivals.

Price: £9.99

Telephone: 0370 2709011

Visit: shop.countryside-alliance.org

6. The Moorland Mousie Trust

An A4 Landscape month-to-view calendar featuring wonderful photographs of Exmoor Ponies, most of which were taken into the care of the Moorland Mousie Trust.

Price: £6

Telephone: 01398 323093

Visit: moorlandmousietrust.org.uk

7. The Equine Grass Sickness Fund



A special 30th anniversary edition of their 2018 calendar, featuring a collection of beautiful, traditional paintings by world renowned equestrian artist Jacqueline Stanhope.

Price: £7.50

Telephone: 0131 445 6257

Visit: grasssickness.org.uk

8. Bransby Horses



Their new look, special 50th anniversary calendar features stunning, exclusive images of their rescued residents.

Price: £5.95

Telephone: 01427 788464

Visit: bransbyhorses.co.uk

