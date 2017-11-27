8 equestrian charity calendars for 2018

Keep track of all your horsey appointments — and support a good cause — with one of these charity calendars for 2018.
1. World Horse Welfare
The World Horse Welfare 2018 calender showcases some of their cute and curious foals from their four farms.
Price: £4.95
Telephone: 01953 498682
Visit: shop.worldhorsewelfare.org
2. The Injured Jockeys Fund
Features a collection of pictures and descriptions of some of the country’s most unique and picturesque racecourses.
Price: £12
Telephone: 08080 453453
Visit: shop.ijf.org.uk
3. Redwings Horse Sanctuary
The charity’s horses, ponies, donkeys and mules are beautifully captured in this A4 calendar.
Price: £6
Telephone: 01508 481000
Visit: redwings.org.uk
4. The Horse Trust
Stunning images of horses, ponies and donkeys from The Horse Trust, such as retired Thames Valley police horse Caesar and military horses Charisma and Aden — plus rescue stars.
Price: £8
Telephone: 01494 488464
Visit: helping-the-trust.horsetrust.org.uk
5. Countryside Alliance
The 2018 Countryside Alliance calendar features 12 evocative scenes from rural life — from hunting and racing to shooting and fishing. Also includes a handy list of events and festivals.
Price: £9.99
Telephone: 0370 2709011
Visit: shop.countryside-alliance.org
6. The Moorland Mousie Trust
An A4 Landscape month-to-view calendar featuring wonderful photographs of Exmoor Ponies, most of which were taken into the care of the Moorland Mousie Trust.
Price: £6
Telephone: 01398 323093
Visit: moorlandmousietrust.org.uk
Continued below…
21 equestrian charity Christmas cards: 2017
It's not too late to get your Christmas cards for 2017 — support a worthy cause this year with our…
6 horsey books that will make the perfect Christmas present this year
Opt for a safe bet under the tree this year with our pick of the latest horsey books
7. The Equine Grass Sickness Fund
A special 30th anniversary edition of their 2018 calendar, featuring a collection of beautiful, traditional paintings by world renowned equestrian artist Jacqueline Stanhope.
Price: £7.50
Telephone: 0131 445 6257
Visit: grasssickness.org.uk
8. Bransby Horses
Their new look, special 50th anniversary calendar features stunning, exclusive images of their rescued residents.
Price: £5.95
Telephone: 01427 788464
Visit: bransbyhorses.co.uk
For all the latest equestrian news and reports, don’t miss Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday