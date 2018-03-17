‘Oceans wept’ after the death of much-loved multiple champion pony

Kyregate Peter Pan (“Jojo”), the Eddis family’s much-loved and prolific-winning working hunter pony, has died aged 18 after a sudden illness.

The 11hh palomino Welsh section A, by Weston Dixie out of Radmont Parasol, started his career with the Prince family, taking William and Katy Prince to Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) on several occasions before he was bought by Polly Eddis for her daughter Susie nine years ago.

“Susie fell in love with Jojo while watching him with Katy and she has worshipped him ever since,” said Polly.

“At the time, she was choosing between ponies and ballet, but she was absolutely desperate for him and his purchase clinched the riding!

“From the start, he ruled the Eddis yard with his charisma, character and charm — he had imaginary ghosts in the most unlikely places and regularly left Susie eating mud through his quick jinks in their early days.

“He was known for always having a pee in the ring before his round, which his supporters imagined was part of his showmanship to give the judges a moment’s break whilst enabling them to appreciate his full beauty. He was also prone to checking his young jockey’s concentration by suddenly developing ‘hiccups’ in front of a fence — he would continue in the same rhythm but without travelling forwards!”

Before contesting open ranks, Susie had two unbeaten seasons in cradle stakes, winning the prestigious British Show Pony Society (BSPS) Cefyn Charmer Trophy for the top cradle pony both times.

Jojo qualified for HOYS every year for 10 years in total and finished in the top five each time, finally winning with Susie in 2016 on the partnership’s final outing together.

Among their other triumphs were the BSPS Disneyworld Supreme, Black Country Saddles Best Rider Supreme, White Company Supreme, the NPS mountain moorland first working hunter pony supreme and countless other big titles, including winning at most of the major county shows.

The only top spot to have eluded Jojo was the Royal International Horse Show, where he finished second and third several times. Susie also hunted him and took part in school competitions.

For the last three years, Jojo was on loan to the Ward family, and successfully partnered first by Ruby and then by her younger brother James, with whom he won the first White Company lead rein sports pony trophy at Burghley last year.

“Oceans have been wept by all who have ever been connected with Jojo,” added Polly. “He was the ultimate child’s pony in every sense, and had a huge band of admirers. He has never wanted for anything; he knew only love and appreciation, and he reciprocated by bringing more joy than could be expected from any living creature.

“We all appreciated every moment of him as it happened — not just in hindsight — and he knew that.

“He will be remembered as a unique and irreplaceable pony who left smiling people wherever he went.”

