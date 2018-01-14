‘I loved him the moment I saw him’: Farewell to ‘incredible’ event horse

A horse his owners hoped would go on to represent Britain at championships has been put down after he sustained a seemingly minor injury at Burghley Horse Trials.

Izzy Taylor’s ride Trevidden (“Joss”) underwent emergency surgery eight weeks after the event but had to be put down just before Christmas.

The 11-year-old Fleetwater Opposition gelding was owned by Dr Patricia Turner and competed up to CCI2* by Sara Horrell, whose mother Dr Georgie Horrell is agent for Dr Turner’s horses.

“He was just the most incredible horse,” Dr Horrell told H&H.

“His strong point was the cross-country; he was really brave and fast, you didn’t have to ride him for the time.

“But he was also the sweetest, gentlest horse, really bright and lovely. It’s heartbreaking.”

Sara was a young rider when Dr Turner bought Joss at the age of seven, but felt she had taken him “as far as she wanted to go”. Izzy took on the ride in summer 2016.

She rode him in two Nations Cup competitions, in which they finished fourth and seventh, and last season the combination won Bramham and Cappoquin CIC3*s.

“For us he was absolutely irreplaceable,” Dr Horrell said. “I think horses like him come along once in a lifetime.

“He and Izzy were a very good combination; she’s very experienced and he was her sort of horse.

“Sara had always said he was the most incredible horse so it was fantastic to see him performing in that way; we all felt really thrilled. I know [Dr Turner] had high hopes, that he would make the British team, and go to the World Equestrian Games.

“I remember when we went to see him, he was trotted up and he was so full of life and expression.

“I loved him from the moment I saw him.”

Izzy said the horse will be “sadly missed”.

“It was obviously a huge blow for all who were involved to lose such a talented and enthusiastic horse who never got to fulfil his true potential,” she added.

“Although I only rode Trevidden for a short time, he was a horse I rated very highly.”

