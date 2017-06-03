Shock as 40-1 outsider wins the Derby

Aidan O’Brien landed his sixth Investec Derby at Epsom on Saturday afternoon (3 June), but not with the hotly fancied Cliffs Of Moher. Victory in the Classic race came with the surprise 40-1 outsider of the 18 runners, Wings Of Eagles, ridden by Derby debutant Padraig Beggy.

“When you’re riding for Aidan O’Brien, in colours like these, you don’t worry about the price, they always have a chance,” said the winning jockey, who produced a thrilling finish to the historic 1m4f Group 1 race. “I didn’t have much luck in running, but I probably got there at the right time in the end.”

The three-year-old son of Pour Moi — who won this race in 2011 — is owned by Derrick Smith, Mrs John Magnier and Michael Tabor. In a perfectly timed assault, the pair swooped wide to snatch victory from his Ballydoyle stable-mate and ante-post favourite Cliffs Of Moher, ridden by Ryan Moore.

Frankie Dettori, bidding for the big race double after his Oaks victory the day before on Enable, finished third with the John Gosden-trained favourite Cracksman.

“A furlong out, I said if I get a run I win,” said Paddy. “In fairness to this big horse, his best furlong of the race was the last. I don’t get to sit on too many beasts like this so I’m going to enjoy it.

“I’d probably nearly given up on the big day [races] but Aidan O’Brien, fair play to him, he’s made it happen. Happy days.”

