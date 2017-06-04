‘Dreams come true’: striking ‘rare’ coloured thoroughbred born

An unusually coloured thoroughbred has been born to a white mare in New York.

The rare white colt with chestnut markings arrived on 19 May at Stone Bridge Farm.

Owner and breeder Gary Tolchin has held a long-term dream to breed a white horse. He plans to keep the colt and put him in training.

“I always wanted a white horse after I saw one at Aqueduct with my father, Sam Tolchin, when I was growing up,” he said. “My goal is to continue breeding white horses.”

Mr Tolchin has owned a number of prominent racehorses, including 2008 Kentucky Derby winner Big Brown, and is actively involved in the New York and Kentucky breeding programmes.

The Jockey Club has said it is “too soon” to determine what colour he will officially be given when he is registered.

It was thanks to Facebook that Mr Tolchin found the colt’s dam — Passionforfashion — last year.

Bloodstock and media consultant Michele MacDonald spotted the mare in a Facebook post by trainer Doug O’Neill’s operations manager.

As the mare was living at Mr O’Neill’s California base, where the 2016 breeding season was coming to an end, it was decided to put her to top sire Lucky Pulpit at Harris Farms, which is also in California.

Once in foal, she was taken to Stone Bridge Farm.

