‘I wasn’t expecting that’: Welsh C stallion bags Horse & Hound Mountain and Moorland title

Emotions were running high for the connections of one Welsh stallion, when he went through the card on the third day of Royal Windsor to land the Horse & Hound Mountain and Morland (M&M) in-hand supreme title.

Moorcroft The Master, a 13-year-old bay stallion, clinched the overall section C honours before showing off his extravagant and correct paces under supreme judge Jennifer Williams to land the title championship over 11 other native victors — a championship he actually stood reserve in last season.

Owned by Rob and Marilyn Howard of the Moorcroft Stud, the Synod George son was led out to perfection, as always, by their son in law Tommy Fuller.

“I can’t believe it,” said Tommy. “I really didn’t expect that — it’s actually a really fitting win, because his grand-sire passed away age 26 only three days before the show.”

Master is based in Kent with Tommy and his wife Kerry at their Shankly stud where he covers both home and visiting mares.

The typey 13.1 was shown as a youngster before being used at stud. A winner of the Welsh Pony and Cob Society sire ratings four years in a row, he is the youngest sire to hold such a record and last year, he was pipped to the prize by his son.

“We don’t over use him as he’s very precious to us,” added Tommy’s sister in-law Karly, who was equally emotional after the stallion’s win.

Reserve was Janine Sehne’s Connemara mare Tyan Ma’Lady, who is better known for her successes under saddle when partnered with Sue Deakin. The elegant eight-year-old grey was on tremendous form to be awarded the reserve sash, and will be back in the ring tomorrow to contend the Olympia qualifier.

Don’t miss next week’s issue of Horse & Hound magazine (17 May 2018) for full reports and coverage from the Royal Windsor Horse Show



For all the latest equestrian news and reports, don’t miss Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday