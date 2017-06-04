The week that was: seven days in the horse world

A 13.3hh companion pony-turned eventer has defied his size and stepped up to one-star level.

Lakevale Toyman is “an absolute machine cross-country” who loves his job, says owner Jackie Wright.

Members of a new Harry Hall scheme will get public liability and personal accident insurance as well as 30% off all merchandise for £40 per year.

The Harry Hall One Club offers £10m public liability and £10,000 personal accident cover as well as money off all its brands, which include Masta, Tottie, Caldene, and Cottage Craft, as well as Harry Hall.

Joli Figaro, the former four-star ride of Vicky Jolly-Laing, has died, aged 25.

“Figgy” jumped round Burghley twice and had countless three- and two-star completions under his belt.

A charity has called for learner drivers to spend more time on rural roads to protect riders and other vulnerable road users.

Neil Greig, director of policy and research at IAM RoadSmart, said motorists need to be more aware of how to pass horses safely and said education at the early stages of learning to drive is key.

The organisers of the Kentucky Three-Day Event say they are “excited about the opportunities ahead” after Rolex pulled out as title sponsor.

Lee Carter, executive director of organising company Equestrian Events Inc, told H&H Rolex will still be involved as official timepiece for the event from 2018, and paid tribute to their working partnership since 1981.

It “could not have been a better end” to the career of legendary showjumping stallion Casall ASK, who retired with a grand prix win at the Hamburg leg of the Longines Global Champions Tour (GCT)

Tens of thousands of people watched Sweden’s Rolf-Goran Bengtsson ride the 18-year-old to a convincing win in his home city Hamburg.

Riders travelled from far and wide to the first Horse & Hound Grassroots Eventing Championships last weekend.

