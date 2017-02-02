Racing legend Treve gives birth to first foal: see pictures and video

The outstanding racing mare Treve has given birth to her first foal.

The French racehorse, who took back-to-back victories in the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe in 2013 and 2014, safely delivered a bay colt at noon yesterday (1 February).

Mare and foal, who is the son of Dubawi, are at Al Shaqab Racing’s Haras de Bouquetot stud in Normandy, France.

“Treve has produced a good first foal,” said stud manager Benoy Jeffroy.

“Everything went well and after being a few days overdue, she decided to foal at lunchtime.

“Treve and her foal are doing really well. The next chapter to the story starts now, and we can only hope this colt will be as fast as his parents!”

A statement from the stud added the seven-year-old mare is due to visit Haras de Bouquetot’s new stallion Shalaa this year.

Trained by Criquette Head-Maarek, Treve’s earnings topped £6 million during her racing career.

She won nine out of her 13 starts and in 2014 became the first dual winner of the Arc since Alleged in 1977/78.

Treve, who is by Motivator, was originally retired after her second Arc victory in 2014, but owner Sheikh Joaan al Thani then decided to go for a third shot in 2015, where she finished fourth.

“There is no disgrace in being beaten by Golden Horn [winner of the 2015 race]. He was the Derby winner and there are no excuses,” said trainer Criquette-Head at the time.

“She deserves to go to stud and enjoy herself now. She has been unforgettable.”

The 15-year-old stallion Dubawi has sired dozens of Group One winners, including Postponed and Dodging Bullets.

In his career on the track, Dubawi was undefeated as a four-year-old and claimed victories at Goodwood and in Group races at Newmarket and Curragh.

Treve’s next match — multiple Group One winner Shalaa — is standing at stud for the first time this year.