Tethered horse reported to RSPCA found dead days later *warning, distressing images*

The RSPCA is investigating after a horse previously reported to the charity was found dead.

The charity has released a statement in relation to the death, in Hull.

Toni-Lou Dixon found the horse dead on Tuesday this week (20 March). A chain, thought to be that of a tether, is visible in her photographs.

The RSPCA said the weather conditions last weekend prevented it from responding to the call.

Its statement read: “We were called with concerns about a group of tethered horses in Hull at the weekend.

“We were unable to attend as soon as we would ordinarily have because the bad weather left us with officers travelling in very difficult conditions struggling to cope with a surge of emergency calls.

“We are looking into a report that a horse has died and would like to hear from anyone with information which could help us.

“The RSPCA does not agree with the tethering of horses because it can lead to welfare issues such as horses getting entangled, but it is not illegal.

“We and other horse charities are currently in the grip of an equine crisis and have more than 800 horses in our care. Our officers investigate dozens of calls about horses at risk every day across England and Wales.”

H&H reported in the last week’s magazine (15 March) that the UK is still in the grip of the horse crisis, with charities saying they have been called to a growing number of cases this winter.

Redwings has seen a 67% increase in welfare cases compared to this time last year,

Continues below…

Since November, the charity has attended 102 cases involving 413 equines; a 71% increase compared to the same time period in 2016 to 2017.

From the start of this year, it has witnessed a 13% increase in the number of owners asking Redwings to take on horses.

“The plight of the UK’s horse population persists, especially while owners are struggling to provide for their animals and equines are at risk of neglect and/or abandonment,” a charity spokesman told H&H.

For all the latest news analysis, competition reports, interviews, features and much more, don’t miss Horse & Hound magazine, on sale every Thursday.