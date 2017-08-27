Swedish rider holds onto gold but Irish riders in medal contention at halfway stage

Sweden’s Peder Fredricson maintains the gold medal position after the first round of the individual final in Gothenburg, having added nothing to his zero score throughout the week riding H&M All In (pictured, below).

However, the Irish riders are all hot on Peder’s heels going into today’s final round, in which the top 12 go forward, and we may see an individual Irish medal — or two — yet.

Cian O’Connor is sitting in silver having produced a beautiful clear with Good Luck, while Shane Sweetnam is in current fourth behind Dutchman Harrie Smolders in third.

Shane and Chaqui Z went into today’s final round holding the bronze medal in their grasp, however, an unlucky pole coming out of the substantial combination at ten drop them down the placings.

“The jumps are big out there, especially for the amount of jumping the horses have been doing this week,” said Shane.

“I am very happy with Chaqui — hopefully we have some more in the tank for next round.”

Continued below…

More from the Europeans…

Denis Lynch and All Star 5 pinged the fences — albeit with the Irishman catching his foot on the wing of the flimsy upright at nine — to get another clear under their belt and sit in 7th.

Rodrigo Pessoa, who is managing the Irish riders, commentated: “We still have one crucial round left to go, but the horses are jumping really well.

“It was a shame that pole came down,” he added following Shane’s unlucky fence. “He just rolled out of the treble a bit and just tipped the back pole but we were pleased with how he jumped.”

The final round in this individual final kicks off at 3pm UK time.