Flower-stealing Shetland reunited with the Queen

The cheeky Shetland pony who tried to nibble The Queen’s flowers during a recent royal visit has met Her Majesty again this week.

LCpl Cruachan IV, the regimental mascot of the Royal Regiment of Scotland, was on his — almost — best behaviour this time.

The Shetland joined the Argyll and Sutherland Highlanders to welcome The Queen to Balmoral Castle for her annual holiday on 7 August.

However, keen to be the centre of attention, the mischievous pony reportedly let out a loud whinny after Her Majesty had finished inspecting troops and was walking away.

The Queen is said to have replied: “Oh we know where you are!”

The pony hit headlines in July after taking a well-timed swipe at a bouquet The Queen had been given as she arrived for mass at Stirling Castle.

But the monarch was too quick for him and tucked the bunch behind her back, adding: “they always try to eat the flowers”.

Fans of LCpl Cruachan, who also celebrated his ninth birthday on 7 August, will be pleased to hear the pony has recovered well after a bout of colic at the end of last month. He was treated at the Royal (Dick) School of Veterinary Studies.

The pony “tweeted” the good news that his impaction had passed and he was “on the mend” on 30 July.

The gelding started his service as regimental mascot in 2012, taking over the role from Cruachan III who had retired aged 23.

The name Cruachan comes from the war cry of Clan Campbell and he leads the regiment on parade on formal occasions and represents the regiment at events across Scotland.

Article continues below…

