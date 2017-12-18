‘This is his seventh year here’; stalwart Welsh pony stands supreme at Olympia

Katy Marriott Payne has been crowned the LeMieux British Show Pony Society mountain and moorland supreme champion for the second year running at London International Horse Show, Olympia, this afternoon (18 December).



This time her mount was her own and Kathleen Scott’s Cadlanvalley Sandpiper (below), a Welsh section B by Eyarth Troy out of Stockham Domino who was appearing at Olympia for the seventh year running.

“I’m feeling really emotional,” said Katy, wiping away tears. “There’s some fantastic ponies competing here today and when you’re going up against all the breeds you never dare to hope you’ll come out top again two years running. I’m blown away.”

Watch Katy talk about her victory here:

Katy, who won here 12 months earlier riding the Welsh section A Uphill James Fox, has campaigned Cadlanvalley Sandpiper since he was a three-year-old. According to his rider, this is his seventh consecutive year competing at Olympia and the third time running he has stood best of his breed.

He has previously finished second and third overall, too, ridden by Kathleen’s daughter Catherine.

“He’s a pony that’s so dear to my heart. This is the first time that I’ve had the opportunity to ride him here and it means the world to me,” added Katy.

“I had the benefit that I know him so well and he’s been here so many times before. He loves an audience and raises his game when there’s a lot on offer, which is a massive advantage on a day like today.”

Katy added that Sandpiper will be campaigned by her son Thomas, 11, next season.

Second was the Welsh section C Lynuck The Showman, piloted by H&H columnist Rebecca Penny for Lynn Scott.

Connemara Banks Timber, owned and ridden by Sandra Burton, finished third.

The top 10:

1, K Scott and K Marriott Payne’s Cadlanvalley Sandpiper (best of breed, Welsh section B)

2, L Scott’s Lynuck The Showman (best of breed, Welsh section C)

3, S Burton’s Banks Timber (best of breed, Connemara)

4, B Simons’ Ballynacoy Prince (best of breed, Welsh section D)

5, J Pennell’s Nipna Flora (best of breed, Dales)

6, H Bennett’s Glebedale Jonny Depp

7, Countess of Shrewsbury’s Chetwynd Jasper (best of breed, Welsh section A)

8, M Wood’s Swchyrhafod Brenin

9, M Richardson’s Dunkery Widgeon (best of breed, Exmoor)

10, G Simpson’s Wortley Golcar Lily

Come back to horseandhound.co.uk tomorrow to see our gallery of all the best of breed winners.

Don’t miss the full Olympia report in this week’s issue of Horse & Hound, on sale Thursday 21 December.