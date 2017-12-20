Royal Windsor Horse Show tickets for 2018 are now on sale. The five-day show celebrates its 75th anniversary next year (9-13 May) and features world-class competition across five disciplines.

Showjumping and dressage at Royal Windsor were upgraded to CSI5* and CDI4* level respectively in 2017, and both disciplines keep their top-grade status for 2018.

“Royal Windsor Horse Show continues to grow year-on-year and the 2018 show is expected to be better than ever,” said show director Simon Brooks-Ward.

“As a five-star show with top class international competition across four FEI disciplines, we are making our mark as one of the best international horse shows in the world.”

Ticket prices start from £9 and entry to the showground is free for Royal Borough residents on “Windsor Wednesday”.

More than 50,000 spectators are expected to watch the showing, showjumping, dressage, driving and endurance competitions held in the private grounds of Windsor Castle.

Spectators will have the chance to see international riders in action as they prepare for the 2018 World Equestrian Games, which take place in the US in September.

CDI4* dressage will take place on the Thursday and Friday evenings, while Sunday’s CSI5* grand prix will be the highlight of the showjumping classes.

Endurance classes will take place in the Great Park on Friday, involving 120km, 80km and 40km FEI rides.

The CAIO4* international driving grand prix, a qualifier for the FEI World Cup final, will take place over four days of the show (9-12 May).

As well as the international competitions, more than 120 showing classes will take place against the backdrop of Windsor Castle.

There will also be performances from the Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment, the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery, as well as the Shetland Pony Grand National and Pony Club mounted games.

Visit www.rwhs.co.uk for more details and tickets.

