The countdown to next year’s Hickstead Derby and Royal International Horse Show has begun with the announcement of the judges for 2018.
Next year’s events will take place on 20-24 June and 24-29 July respectively.
The judges are as follows (as of November 2017).
The Hickstead Derby meeting
Thursday 21 June, 2018
Private driving and trade turnouts – Minta Winn
Friday 22 June, 2018
Cobs and maxi cob (ride) – Melissa Richardson
cobs and maxi cob (conformation) and riding horses (conformation) – Michael Maryan
Small hunter (ride and conformation) – Robert Walker
Ridden mountain and moorland (show) – Jennifer Williams
Ridden mountain and moorland (conformation) – Barbara Ashby-Jones
Mountain and moorland leading rein and first ridden (show) – David Bright
Mountain and moorland leading rein and first ridden (conformation) – Vanessa De Quincey
Saturday 23 June, 2018
Hacks (ride and conformation) – Ian Smeeth
Working hunters (ride and conformation) – Robert Walker
Sunday 24 June, 2018
Ridden hunters (ride and conformation) Lesley Whitehall
Ladies side-saddle classic – Lesley Whitehall
RoR under Flat rules (ride) – TBC
RoR under Flat rules (conformation) – Jenny Candy
RoR under National Hunt rules (ride) – TBC
RoR under National Hunt rules (conformation) – TBC
Coloured horses (ride and conformation) – James Van Praagh
The Royal International Horse Show
Tuesday 24 July, 2018
Coloured horses (ride) – Katie Jerram-Hunnable
Coloured horses (conformation) and coloured supreme – Jo Jefferson
Coloured ponies (show) – Sheila Dinsdale
Coloured ponies (conformation) and coloured supreme – Jo Hart
Wednesday 25 July, 2018
Lead rein, first ridden and lead rein of show hunter type (conformation) – Philip Hilton
Lead rein, first ridden and lead rein of show hunter type (show) – Louise Windsor
Show hunter ponies (show) – Louise Gaunt
Show hunter ponies (conformation) – David Machin
Pure bred Arabs (ride and conformation) – Kathryn Oldroyd
Hackneys – TBC
P(UK) young riders mountain and moorland ridden classes (conformation) – Joanna Griffith
P(UK) young riders mountain and moorland ridden classes (performance) – Rosemary King
Thursday 26 July, 2018
Ladies hunter (ride) and amateur ridden hunter x 2 (ride) – Anna Levy
Ladies hunter (conformation) and amateur ridden hunter (conformation) – Jeannetta La Four
Hunters – lightweights (ride) – Louise Bell
Hunters – middleweights (ride) – Stuart Campbell
Hunters – heavyweights (ride) – Marian Thomas
Hunters (conformation) – Angus McDonald
Shoeing prize – TBC
BSPS heritage mountain and moorland open classes (show) – Tracey Milward
BSPS heritage mountain and moorland open classes (conformation) – Jane Somerset
BSPS heritage mountain and moorland lead rein and first ridden (show) – TBC
BSPS heritage mountain and moorland lead rein and first ridden (conformation) – Vickey Eggleston
Friday 27 July, 2018
Amateur hunter (ride and conformation) – Jo Bates
Amateur hunter (ride and conformation) – B Sturgis
Working hunter (ride) – Matthew Ainsworth
Working hunter (conformation) – Jane Hall
Riding horses (ride) – Kevin McGuiness
Riding horses (conformation) – David Kellow
Mountain and moorland working hunter pony (jumping) – Jennie Loriston-Clarke
Mountain and moorland working hunter pony (conformation) – Barbara Evans
Saturday 28 July, 2018
Small hunter (ride) – Richard Telford
Small hunter (conformation) – Valerie Gingell
Hacks (ride) – Katie Jones
Hacks (conformation) – Alan Mickleburgh
Intermediate show riding types (show) and intermediate show hunter (conformation) – Sharron Kivlochan
Intermediate show riding types (conformation) and intermediate show hunter (show) – Nicky Turner
Lead rein and first ridden (conformation) – Lorraine Partridge
Lead rein and first ridden (show) – Clive Johnston
Miniatures – Julia Ryde-Rogers
Part-bred Arabs (ride) – Anna Levy
Part-bred Arabs (conformation) – David Puttock
Maxi cobs (ride) – Kevin McGuiness
Maxi cobs (conformation) – Moggy Hennessy
Sunday 29 July, 2018
Working hunter pony (jumping) – Sarah Lears
Working hunter pony (conformation) – Vicky Smith
Show ponies (show) – Lucinda Haines
Show ponies (conformation) – Wendy Phipps
Nursery stakes (conformation) and intermediate working hunter (jumping) – Sandra Bucknell
Nursery stakes (jumping) and intermediate working hunter (conformation) – David Bartram
Show pony, 2 x show hunter pony (conformation) and mountain and moorland (show) – Clive Johnston
Show pony, 2 x show hunter pony (show) and mountain and moorland (conformation) – Lorraine Partridge
Cobs (ride) – David Froggatt
Cobs (conformation) – Lucy Killingbeck
Working show horses (ride) – Jody Sole
Working show horses (conformation) – Sophie Spear
Amateur cobs x 2 (ride) – Jody Sole
Amateur cobs x 2 (conformation) – Alan Mickleburgh
Amateur hacks (ride) and amateur maxi cob (ride) – Michele Underwood
Amateur hacks (conformation) and amateur maxi cob (conf) – Moggy Hennessy
Trade driving classes – Sophie Adkins
Grooms’ prize – J Bunn and Helen Evans
Supreme ridden horse and pony championships – Nicky Coe plus two others TBC
Competitors can also visit Hickstead’s entries and results page for updated details — scroll down to see the judges list under each show.
The full timetables will be announced in spring and details are subject to change.