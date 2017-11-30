Judges revealed for Royal International Horse Show and Hickstead Derby 2018

The countdown to next year’s Hickstead Derby and Royal International Horse Show has begun with the announcement of the judges for 2018.

Next year’s events will take place on 20-24 June and 24-29 July respectively.

The judges are as follows (as of November 2017).

The Hickstead Derby meeting

Thursday 21 June, 2018

Private driving and trade turnouts – Minta Winn

Friday 22 June, 2018

Cobs and maxi cob (ride) – Melissa Richardson
cobs and maxi cob (conformation) and riding horses (conformation) – Michael Maryan
Small hunter (ride and conformation) – Robert Walker
Ridden mountain and moorland (show) – Jennifer Williams
Ridden mountain and moorland (conformation) – Barbara Ashby-Jones
Mountain and moorland leading rein and first ridden (show) – David Bright
Mountain and moorland leading rein and first ridden (conformation) – Vanessa De Quincey

Saturday 23 June, 2018

Hacks (ride and conformation) – Ian Smeeth
Working hunters (ride and conformation) – Robert Walker

Sunday 24 June, 2018

Ridden hunters (ride and conformation) Lesley Whitehall
Ladies side-saddle classic – Lesley Whitehall
RoR under Flat rules (ride) – TBC
RoR under Flat rules (conformation) – Jenny Candy
RoR under National Hunt rules (ride) – TBC
RoR under National Hunt rules (conformation) – TBC
Coloured horses (ride and conformation) – James Van Praagh

The Royal International Horse Show

Tuesday 24 July, 2018

Coloured horses (ride) – Katie Jerram-Hunnable
Coloured horses (conformation) and coloured supreme – Jo Jefferson
Coloured ponies (show) – Sheila Dinsdale
Coloured ponies (conformation) and coloured supreme – Jo Hart

Wednesday 25 July, 2018

Lead rein, first ridden and lead rein of show hunter type (conformation) – Philip Hilton
Lead rein, first ridden and lead rein of show hunter type (show) – Louise Windsor
Show hunter ponies (show) – Louise Gaunt
Show hunter ponies (conformation) – David Machin
Pure bred Arabs (ride and conformation) – Kathryn Oldroyd
Hackneys – TBC
P(UK) young riders mountain and moorland ridden classes (conformation) – Joanna Griffith
P(UK) young riders mountain and moorland ridden classes (performance) – Rosemary King

Thursday 26 July, 2018

Ladies hunter (ride) and amateur ridden hunter x 2 (ride) – Anna Levy
Ladies hunter (conformation) and amateur ridden hunter (conformation) – Jeannetta La Four
Hunters – lightweights (ride) – Louise Bell
Hunters – middleweights (ride) – Stuart Campbell
Hunters – heavyweights (ride) – Marian Thomas
Hunters (conformation) – Angus McDonald
Shoeing prize – TBC
BSPS heritage mountain and moorland open classes (show) – Tracey Milward
BSPS heritage mountain and moorland open classes (conformation) – Jane Somerset
BSPS heritage mountain and moorland lead rein and first ridden (show) – TBC
BSPS heritage mountain and moorland lead rein and first ridden (conformation) – Vickey Eggleston

Friday 27 July, 2018

Amateur hunter (ride and conformation) – Jo Bates
Amateur hunter (ride and conformation) – B Sturgis
Working hunter (ride) – Matthew Ainsworth
Working hunter (conformation) – Jane Hall
Riding horses (ride) – Kevin McGuiness
Riding horses (conformation) – David Kellow
Mountain and moorland working hunter pony (jumping) – Jennie Loriston-Clarke
Mountain and moorland working hunter pony (conformation) – Barbara Evans

Saturday 28 July, 2018

Small hunter (ride) – Richard Telford
Small hunter (conformation) – Valerie Gingell
Hacks (ride) – Katie Jones
Hacks (conformation) – Alan Mickleburgh
Intermediate show riding types (show) and intermediate show hunter (conformation) – Sharron Kivlochan
Intermediate show riding types (conformation) and intermediate show hunter (show) – Nicky Turner
Lead rein and first ridden (conformation) – Lorraine Partridge
Lead rein and first ridden (show) – Clive Johnston
Miniatures – Julia Ryde-Rogers
Part-bred Arabs (ride) – Anna Levy
Part-bred Arabs (conformation) – David Puttock
Maxi cobs (ride) – Kevin McGuiness
Maxi cobs (conformation) – Moggy Hennessy

Sunday 29 July, 2018

Working hunter pony (jumping) – Sarah Lears
Working hunter pony (conformation) – Vicky Smith
Show ponies (show) – Lucinda Haines
Show ponies (conformation) – Wendy Phipps
Nursery stakes (conformation) and intermediate working hunter (jumping) – Sandra Bucknell
Nursery stakes (jumping) and intermediate working hunter (conformation) – David Bartram
Show pony, 2 x show hunter pony (conformation) and mountain and moorland (show) – Clive Johnston
Show pony, 2 x show hunter pony (show) and mountain and moorland (conformation) – Lorraine Partridge
Cobs (ride) – David Froggatt
Cobs (conformation) – Lucy Killingbeck
Working show horses (ride) – Jody Sole
Working show horses (conformation) – Sophie Spear
Amateur cobs x 2 (ride) – Jody Sole
Amateur cobs x 2 (conformation) – Alan Mickleburgh
Amateur hacks (ride) and amateur maxi cob (ride) – Michele Underwood
Amateur hacks (conformation) and amateur maxi cob (conf) – Moggy Hennessy
Trade driving classes – Sophie Adkins
Grooms’ prize – J Bunn and Helen Evans
Supreme ridden horse and pony championships – Nicky Coe plus two others TBC

Competitors can also visit Hickstead’s entries and results page for updated details — scroll down to see the judges list under each show.

The full timetables will be announced in spring and details are subject to change.