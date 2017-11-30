The countdown to next year’s Hickstead Derby and Royal International Horse Show has begun with the announcement of the judges for 2018.

Next year’s events will take place on 20-24 June and 24-29 July respectively.

The judges are as follows (as of November 2017).

The Hickstead Derby meeting

Thursday 21 June, 2018

Private driving and trade turnouts – Minta Winn

Friday 22 June, 2018

Cobs and maxi cob (ride) – Melissa Richardson

cobs and maxi cob (conformation) and riding horses (conformation) – Michael Maryan

Small hunter (ride and conformation) – Robert Walker

Ridden mountain and moorland (show) – Jennifer Williams

Ridden mountain and moorland (conformation) – Barbara Ashby-Jones

Mountain and moorland leading rein and first ridden (show) – David Bright

Mountain and moorland leading rein and first ridden (conformation) – Vanessa De Quincey

Saturday 23 June, 2018

Hacks (ride and conformation) – Ian Smeeth

Working hunters (ride and conformation) – Robert Walker

Sunday 24 June, 2018

Ridden hunters (ride and conformation) Lesley Whitehall

Ladies side-saddle classic – Lesley Whitehall

RoR under Flat rules (ride) – TBC

RoR under Flat rules (conformation) – Jenny Candy

RoR under National Hunt rules (ride) – TBC

RoR under National Hunt rules (conformation) – TBC

Coloured horses (ride and conformation) – James Van Praagh

The Royal International Horse Show

Tuesday 24 July, 2018

Coloured horses (ride) – Katie Jerram-Hunnable

Coloured horses (conformation) and coloured supreme – Jo Jefferson

Coloured ponies (show) – Sheila Dinsdale

Coloured ponies (conformation) and coloured supreme – Jo Hart

Wednesday 25 July, 2018

Lead rein, first ridden and lead rein of show hunter type (conformation) – Philip Hilton

Lead rein, first ridden and lead rein of show hunter type (show) – Louise Windsor

Show hunter ponies (show) – Louise Gaunt

Show hunter ponies (conformation) – David Machin

Pure bred Arabs (ride and conformation) – Kathryn Oldroyd

Hackneys – TBC

P(UK) young riders mountain and moorland ridden classes (conformation) – Joanna Griffith

P(UK) young riders mountain and moorland ridden classes (performance) – Rosemary King

Thursday 26 July, 2018

Ladies hunter (ride) and amateur ridden hunter x 2 (ride) – Anna Levy

Ladies hunter (conformation) and amateur ridden hunter (conformation) – Jeannetta La Four

Hunters – lightweights (ride) – Louise Bell

Hunters – middleweights (ride) – Stuart Campbell

Hunters – heavyweights (ride) – Marian Thomas

Hunters (conformation) – Angus McDonald

Shoeing prize – TBC

BSPS heritage mountain and moorland open classes (show) – Tracey Milward

BSPS heritage mountain and moorland open classes (conformation) – Jane Somerset

BSPS heritage mountain and moorland lead rein and first ridden (show) – TBC

BSPS heritage mountain and moorland lead rein and first ridden (conformation) – Vickey Eggleston

Friday 27 July, 2018

Amateur hunter (ride and conformation) – Jo Bates

Amateur hunter (ride and conformation) – B Sturgis

Working hunter (ride) – Matthew Ainsworth

Working hunter (conformation) – Jane Hall

Riding horses (ride) – Kevin McGuiness

Riding horses (conformation) – David Kellow

Mountain and moorland working hunter pony (jumping) – Jennie Loriston-Clarke

Mountain and moorland working hunter pony (conformation) – Barbara Evans

Saturday 28 July, 2018

Small hunter (ride) – Richard Telford

Small hunter (conformation) – Valerie Gingell

Hacks (ride) – Katie Jones

Hacks (conformation) – Alan Mickleburgh

Intermediate show riding types (show) and intermediate show hunter (conformation) – Sharron Kivlochan

Intermediate show riding types (conformation) and intermediate show hunter (show) – Nicky Turner

Lead rein and first ridden (conformation) – Lorraine Partridge

Lead rein and first ridden (show) – Clive Johnston

Miniatures – Julia Ryde-Rogers

Part-bred Arabs (ride) – Anna Levy

Part-bred Arabs (conformation) – David Puttock

Maxi cobs (ride) – Kevin McGuiness

Maxi cobs (conformation) – Moggy Hennessy

Sunday 29 July, 2018

Working hunter pony (jumping) – Sarah Lears

Working hunter pony (conformation) – Vicky Smith

Show ponies (show) – Lucinda Haines

Show ponies (conformation) – Wendy Phipps

Nursery stakes (conformation) and intermediate working hunter (jumping) – Sandra Bucknell

Nursery stakes (jumping) and intermediate working hunter (conformation) – David Bartram

Show pony, 2 x show hunter pony (conformation) and mountain and moorland (show) – Clive Johnston

Show pony, 2 x show hunter pony (show) and mountain and moorland (conformation) – Lorraine Partridge

Cobs (ride) – David Froggatt

Cobs (conformation) – Lucy Killingbeck

Working show horses (ride) – Jody Sole

Working show horses (conformation) – Sophie Spear

Amateur cobs x 2 (ride) – Jody Sole

Amateur cobs x 2 (conformation) – Alan Mickleburgh

Amateur hacks (ride) and amateur maxi cob (ride) – Michele Underwood

Amateur hacks (conformation) and amateur maxi cob (conf) – Moggy Hennessy

Trade driving classes – Sophie Adkins

Grooms’ prize – J Bunn and Helen Evans

Supreme ridden horse and pony championships – Nicky Coe plus two others TBC

Continued below…

Competitors can also visit Hickstead’s entries and results page for updated details — scroll down to see the judges list under each show.

The full timetables will be announced in spring and details are subject to change.