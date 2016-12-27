Major British welfare charity to open new rehoming centre in 2017

The country’s biggest horse sanctuary is opening a new rehoming centre in Warwickshire in spring 2017 to encourage more people to take on a rescue horse.

Redwings is building new stables, schooling areas and an indoor arena at its Oxhill site after planning permission was approved last year.

The charity, which has ten sites around the UK, found homes for 40 horses in 2016, but took in 144 horses in need so is urging more people to consider rehoming.

“We’re at 1,500 now and literally can’t help many more horses unless we make space,” said Redwings press officer Nicola Knight.

Hannah Dobler and her mother Helen have no regrets about taking in two Redwings rescue horses.

Hannah took in Redwings Ellie, a 14.2hh, 12-year-old Fjord pony in 2010. The pony was one of over 100 horses rescued in 2008 from terrible conditions at Spindle Farm in Amersham.

This year Hannah and her mother, Helen took in another Redwings rescue, a 10hh skewbald Shetland as a companion pony.

“Hannah and Helen are great ambassadors for Redwings. They have offered two of our ponies wonderful homes and are proof that you don’t necessarily need to ride to be able to enjoy owning a pony,” said the charity’s operations manager Rachel Angell.

Article continues below...

Jess Cook, who took in 16.1hh Madac four years ago said the opportunity to rehome has “been amazing and life-changing.”

To help get more horses ready to be rehomed Redwings has launched its first crowd funding project.

Article continues below…

Related articles:

The aim is to raise £1,750 by the end of January to cover the costs of rehoming Weetabix, an unbroken five-year old cob rescued along with 23 others in 2011 from a farm in Co Antrim.

Weetabix is at the Oxhill site, along with 12 of the other rescues, which are also named after breakfast ingredients.

The cob along with Bagel, Marmite, Marmalade and Frosties will be among the first to use the new facilities at Oxhill once they are completed.