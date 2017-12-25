A positive look to the future: Merry Christmas from World Horse Welfare

World Horse Welfare’s ongoing commitment to improving conditions for horses transported to slaughter is among the issues highlighted in the charity’s Christmas message.

The talk, delivered by World Horse Welfare’s chief executive Roly Owers, highlighted the necessity of partnerships to facilitate the charity’s work.

“As 2017 draws to a close, we start to reflect back on our 90th anniversary year, what has become so clear to us is the importance that partnerships have played throughout our history, still play today and will continue to do so in the future,” said Mr Owers.

“We have looked to collaborate with so many different groups, including governments, other charities, port regulators, universities and of course, fundamentally, with our supporters.

“These partnerships can take many different roles and fulfil many different functions but we are very aware that our future success in helping more horses in need around the world really does depend on them.”

Mr Owers highlighted the charity’s work over the past year, rescuing horses in need and highlighting the needs of “invisible horses”.

World Horse Welfare was Horse & Hound’s 2017 charity of the year.

“Our partnership with Horse & Hound over the course of 2017 has been hugely successful in raising the profile of our work around the world,” added Mr Owers.

“There cant be a better example than this than Eleanor Jones’ trip earlier in the year to Eastern Europe and Italy to see the conditions of how thousands of horses are transported to slaughter every year.”

Mr Owers spoke about how the charity’s campaigns have helped improve conditions for these horses and reduced the numbers of equines that are destined for this fate.

“We remain implacably committed to ending this trade by 2027 and we ask for your continued support to reach that goal,” he said.

Mr Owers also spoke about World Horse Welfare being selected as the first nominated charity for Burghley Horse Trials, at which one of the finals for World Horse Welfare’s rehomed horse of the year competition was held.

He concludes that he wants to “thank all of our supporters, our staff, our rehomers, our campaigners and volunteers for partnering with us over the last 12 months and to wish you all, your families, your friends and your horses a very happy and peaceful Christmas and all the very best for 2018.”