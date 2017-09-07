Nicola Wilson second in world eventing rankings behind Michael Jung

Nicola Wilson is celebrating her new career-best world ranking of number two in the latest FEI world eventing athlete rankings.

The British event rider, who won team gold and individual bronze at the European Eventing Championships in Strzegom last month, climbed from fourth to second in the rankings, which were released on 5 September.

“It’s lovely to be ranked second,” said Nicola. “I’m very grateful to my horses, owners, supporters and sponsors who have all enabled me to record a career-best ranking.”

Nicola sits behind Germany’s Michael Jung, who has maintained his number one position and has a 91-point cushion ahead of her. Meanwhile, Andrew Nicholson has risen three places from sixth to complete the top three spots.

Three other Brits accompany Nicola inside the top 10, giving Britain more riders in the top 10 than any other nation. They are Oliver Townend, who has risen two places to sixth, Tina Cook, who has enjoyed a meteoric rise from 26th to eighth and Gemma Tattersall, who has climbed nine places to ninth.

Nicola, Tina and Gemma represent the sum total of female riders in the top 10, with eight Brits inside the top 20. Ros Canter is 15th, Piggy French is 16th and Tom McEwen is 19th.

Led by Andrew Nicholson, New Zealand is well represented in the rankings with Tim Price in seventh and Mark Todd in 10th. Maxime Livio (France) and Phillip Dutton (USA) complete the top 10 in fourth and fifth places respectively.

Michael Jung has held his world number one ranking since June 2015, when he pushed William Fox-Pitt off the top spot. Although Michael is a considerable number of points clear of the rest of the field, just 21 points separate those ranked between fourth and 10th.

