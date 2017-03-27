Get your Skelfie: Big Star and Nick Skelton to head to Grand National Festival

Rio heroes Nick Skelton and Big Star are heading to the Randox Health Grand National Festival.
Racegoers will have the chance to get a “Skelfie” with the gold medal-winning combination on the opening day of next month’s meeting (7 April).
The pair will be in the winner’s enclosure from 12.45pm-1.10pm and fans will be able to have their picture taken with them both.
Big Star will then also appear ahead of the Betway Bowl steeplechase in Aintree’s parade ring at around 2.30pm.
“Big Star is in great shape and we look forward to meeting racegoers and parading at Aintree,” said Nick.
He added the meeting is a “fantastic national sporting event” and he “can’t wait” to be part of the opening day.
Article continues below…
You might also be interested in:
Watch champion jockey AP McCoy riding Olympic gold-medallist Big Star
Have we found a new career for the…
Marathon challenge for stud owner told he would never walk again
The owner, who describes himself as 'one of…
Fancy galloping alongside giraffes? You need to watch this…
Spring may have sprung at last and bridleways…
The showjumping stars made history at the 2016 Olympics where they took individual gold. They were also on the British gold medal-winning team at the London 2012 Games.
Andrew Tulloch, head of racing at the racecourse, said he is “delighted” the pair can join guests at Aintree.
“The partnership between Nick and Big Star is legendary, so we’re pleased our racegoers will have the opportunity to meet them and see one of the best showjumping horses in the world being paraded at the home of the Grand National,” he added.
This year’s Grand National meeting runs from 6-8 April, with the feature race taking place on the Saturday at 5.15pm.
The David Pipe-trained Vieux Lion Rouge, who finished seventh here last year, is the 10/1 favourite.
Last year’s runner-up The Last Samuri will be aiming to go one better this year, while Definitely Red and Blaklion are among the others topping the odds.