Get your Skelfie: Big Star and Nick Skelton to head to Grand National Festival

Rio heroes Nick Skelton and Big Star are heading to the Randox Health Grand National Festival.

Racegoers will have the chance to get a “Skelfie” with the gold medal-winning combination on the opening day of next month’s meeting (7 April).

The pair will be in the winner’s enclosure from 12.45pm-1.10pm and fans will be able to have their picture taken with them both.

Big Star will then also appear ahead of the Betway Bowl steeplechase in Aintree’s parade ring at around 2.30pm.

“Big Star is in great shape and we look forward to meeting racegoers and parading at Aintree,” said Nick.

He added the meeting is a “fantastic national sporting event” and he “can’t wait” to be part of the opening day.

