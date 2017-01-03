RoR introduces annual registration fees

Owners who want to compete in Retraining of Racehorses (RoR) classes and events will have to pay an annual fee of between £10 and £25 from this year.

RoR says its new tiered registration process will end problems with the current system and be easier to administer, and that its aim is to provide better service in return.

Annual membership will be available in four tiers:

Bronze, which is free, is the initial registration stage, for horses that will not compete in RoR classes or educational events.

Silver registration, which costs £10, allows horses to attend RoR clinics and regional events connected to Pony Club, horseball, polocrosse, trec, endurance, hunting and riding club activities.

Gold horses can also compete in showing, dressage, showjumping, combined training and polo at unaffiliated championship level, for £15 per year.

Platinum registration also allows horses to compete at affiliated championship level in the same disciplines as silver, for £25 per year.

RoR says the changes will make it easier for members to register new horses, and that more up-to-date records of ex-racers will be kept.

“Being able to more accurately follow former racehorses is becoming increasingly important in terms of protecting and promoting the welfare of horses that have left racing,” said a spokesman.

“Consultation with focus groups agreed that the current process needed updating and that a form of tiered levels of entry was appropriate.

“The changes reflect how the demands on RoR have grown and evolved since it was founded in 2000, during which time the registration process has remained largely unchanged.”

The new system will come into effect this spring, on a date yet to be confirmed,, and current members will be offered a 50% discount on the new fees for the first month.