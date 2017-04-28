Newmarket races the Tate for prestigious prize

Newmarket’s finest is taking on the Tate Modern in a race to a £100,000 prestigious prize.

The National Heritage Centre for Horseracing & Sporting Art is one of five museums shortlisted for the prestigious Art Fund Museum of the Year 2017.

This is one of the largest prizes for museums in the world and previous winners include the V&A, Yorkshire Sculpture Park and the Tate Britain.

The Newmarket centre, which was officially opened by The Queen in November, is the first sporting museum to be a finalist for the prize.

The other four on the list are the Tate Modern, London; The Lapworth Museum of Geology, Birmingham; Sir John Soane’s Museum, London; and The Helpworth Wakefield, Yorkshire.

Chris Garibaldi, director of the National Heritage Centre, said the museum is “thrilled and indeed honoured” to have been chosen as a finalist.

“It is recognition of so much hard work on the part of our fantastic staff, volunteers, trustees and the many supporters who have put their faith in the project over many years,” he said.

“The redevelopment project has resulted in the creation of a world-class tourist attraction in the new National Heritage Centre that has been transformational for Newmarket.

“We are about putting the community at the heart of everything we do and celebrating what makes our town and sporting industry unique.”

The winner will be revealed at the British Museum on 5 July and all four runners-up will receive £10,000.

Art Fund is asking visitors to the five finalists to share their best museum stories, reviews, photos and memories.

This can be done by emailing ami.cosgrave@nhrm.co.uk or on social media, using the hashtag #museumoftheyear and tagging the museum in via the relevant handle: Facebook @palacehousenkt Twitter @palacehouse_nkt or Instagram @palacehouse_nkt

Before opening in its new home, in the remains of Charles II 17th century sporting palace and stables, the museum was based in Newmarket High Street.

