‘Wonderful tribute’ to Many Clouds on Lambourn gallops

An oak tree has been planted in memory of Many Clouds on the edge of his gallops.
The 2015 Grand National winner died at Cheltenham in January, just after he beat Thistlecrack to win the Cotswold Chase.
Many Clouds’ trainer Oliver Sherwood, groom Chris Jerdin and Jockey Club Estates’ Lambourn operations manager Will Riggell chose the spot earlier this year.
The tree and memorial plaque can be found next to “The Short” at Mandown Gallops near Upper Lambourn.
Mr Sherwood said on his Facebook page that this is a place “Clouds would have cantered by nearly every day”.
“Any Clouds fans that come to Lambourn will be able to visit this tranquil place and pay their own respects,” he said.
He added it is a “wonderful tribute” to the “much-missed Clouds” and thanked Jockey Club Estates.
New Many Clouds Chase
Aintree racecourse has also revealed that a newly-promoted Grade Two race will be renamed the “Many Clouds Chase” in his honour.
The race will run on Becher Chase Day (9 December, 2017) at the Merseyside course.
Owner Trevor Hemmings said it was a “brilliant day” when Many Clouds won the 2015 Grand National.
“He kept finding more, which was typical of the horse, who was a born competitor — I owe so much to him,” he said.
“Many Clouds loved racing at Aintree and to commemorate him permanently there with this race, which he won last year, is a fitting tribute to a wonderful horse.”
Article continues below…
You might also be interested in:
Frankie Dettori’s son gets his first taste of Ascot (on a Shetland…)
As Rocco Dettori gears up to take part…
Celebrating Many Clouds’ brilliant career, including hat-cam of his Grand National win
We celebrate the career of the late great…
Meet H&H’s Equine Personality of the Year Many Clouds: ‘I call him the black aeroplane’
H&H finds out more about the 'gentle giant'…
The 10-year-old was posthumously named as the leading three-mile plus horse in the 2016/17 Anglo Irish Jump Classificiations in May.
This year’s Lambourn open day in April was also named after the star chaser and at Sandown in May he was revealed as winner of Jumps Horse of the Year 2017 after a public vote. In 2015 he was also named Horse & Hound equine personality of the year.
John Baker, regional northwest director of the Jockey Club, said the racecourse is “delighted and honoured” to rename the chase in honour of the Grand National hero.
“I’d like to extend our gratitude to Trevor Hemmings, Oliver Sherwood and his team for allowing us to do so,” he added.
For all the latest news analysis, competition reports, interviews, features and much more, don’t miss Horse & Hound magazine, on sale every Thursday