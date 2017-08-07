‘Wonderful tribute’ to Many Clouds on Lambourn gallops

An oak tree has been planted in memory of Many Clouds on the edge of his gallops.

The 2015 Grand National winner died at Cheltenham in January, just after he beat Thistlecrack to win the Cotswold Chase.

Many Clouds’ trainer Oliver Sherwood, groom Chris Jerdin and Jockey Club Estates’ Lambourn operations manager Will Riggell chose the spot earlier this year.

The tree and memorial plaque can be found next to “The Short” at Mandown Gallops near Upper Lambourn.

Mr Sherwood said on his Facebook page that this is a place “Clouds would have cantered by nearly every day”.

“Any Clouds fans that come to Lambourn will be able to visit this tranquil place and pay their own respects,” he said.

He added it is a “wonderful tribute” to the “much-missed Clouds” and thanked Jockey Club Estates.

New Many Clouds Chase

Aintree racecourse has also revealed that a newly-promoted Grade Two race will be renamed the “Many Clouds Chase” in his honour.

The race will run on Becher Chase Day (9 December, 2017) at the Merseyside course.

Owner Trevor Hemmings said it was a “brilliant day” when Many Clouds won the 2015 Grand National.

“He kept finding more, which was typical of the horse, who was a born competitor — I owe so much to him,” he said.

“Many Clouds loved racing at Aintree and to commemorate him permanently there with this race, which he won last year, is a fitting tribute to a wonderful horse.”

