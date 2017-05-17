Queen’s granddaughter makes Royal Windsor driving debut

The Queen’s youngest granddaughter has followed in her grandfather’s footsteps to make her Royal Windsor carriage driving debut.

Lady Louise Mountbatten Windsor, 13, led the Champagne Laurent-Perrier meet of the British Driving Society on Sunday (14 May).

She was driving the homebred Fell pony Balmoral Phantom, the grandson of the Queen’s trusted mount Cartonlima Emma.

The carriage was one driven by The Queen, then Princess Elizabeth, in 1943 at the first Royal Windsor Horse Show to raise money to build a Hurricane during World War II.

It is the Queen’s French Pony Chase, built in 1875 and was given to the Prince of Wales who later became King Edward VII.

Lady Louise, the daughter of the Earl and Countess of Wessex, has been driving for two years. She inherited her grandparents’ love of horses and had riding lessons at Windsor from an early age.

The Crown Equerry Colonel Toby Brown, head of the Royal Mews, was also driving two of the Queen’s homebred Windsor greys in the procession.

The pair, called Knightsbridge and Londonderry, are both out of Her Majesty’s mare Silver Lady.

They were bred at the Royal Stud at Hampton Court before being trained at Windsor Castle and are now based at Buckingham Palace, where they are used for state and semi-state ceremonial duties.

Article continues below…

Article continues below...

You may also be interested in: