Jonty Evans moves hospitals but remains unconscious

Jonty Evans remains stable in hospital, with no change to his condition, according to Eventing Ireland (EI).

EI released a statement today (20 June) confirming that the popular event rider has not regained consciousness since his fall at Tattersalls on 3 June.

Jonty and Cooley Rorkes Drift (Art) were competing in the CIC3* when the rider fell at the main water feature on the cross-country course.

He was taken to Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown, and then transferred to the neuro intensive care unit at Beaumont Hospital.

“Jonty remains in a stable but serious condition in hospital,” read the statement.

“Jonty has now been moved from intensive care at the Beaumont Hospital to a high dependency ward in the Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown, west Dublin.

“Unfortunately, there is no change to report in his condition from the most recent update. Jonty remains unconscious, with a very serious head injury.”

In the previous update, which was issued last Monday (11 June), Horse Sport Ireland said tests had shown Jonty had suffered a serious brain injury and that it “may take him many months to recover”.

It also emphasised that all cases are treated individually, and that people’s recovery rates vary from case to case. It also asked well-wishers not to call the hospital for updates.

Continues below…

Today’s statement added: “The family deeply appreciate all the care for Jonty from the Beaumont Hospital staff and the support and messages from all his family and friends.

“Further updates will be issued if there is a change in Jonty’s condition.”

Cooley Rorkes Drift was not injured in the fall and is back home at Jonty’s Gloucestershire yard.

For all the latest news analysis, competition reports, interviews, features and much more, don’t miss Horse & Hound magazine, on sale every Thursday.

In this week’s edition (14 June), don’t miss our Hickstead Derby preview, Poldark’s equine secrets and more.