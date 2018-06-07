The public have been asked not to ring Beaumont Hospital seeking updates on Irish event rider Jonty Evans, who suffered a serious fall at Tattersalls last Sunday (3 June). The hospital has been “inundated” with calls and this is “interfering with the day-to-day running of the hospital”.

Meanwhile Jonty is “in a stable condition and is receiving the best possible care and treatment,” said a statement from Eventing Ireland. “We will advise of any changes in due course.”

“The organisers of Tattersalls International Horse Trials, Horse Sport Ireland [HSI] and Eventing Ireland [EI] would like to thank everyone for their support following Jonty’s fall on Sunday,” read the statement, adding that Tattersalls, HSI and EI are liaising closely with Jonty’s family, “who have requested privacy at this time” .

“We would like to thank everyone who has sent messages of support from all over the world, which is of great comfort to his family and friends.”

Jonty and Cooley Rorkes Drift (Art) — the horse he secured the ride on last year by crowdfunding to raise £500,000 — were competing in the CIC3* at Tattersalls last Sunday when the rider suffered a fall at fence 19b, the second element of the Horse Sport Ireland Water Complex, the main water feature on the cross-country.

The first part of the fence was a large drop into water, which was followed by an offset skinny brush in the water off a right-hand bend. H&H’s Tattersalls reporter Sue Polley, who saw the fall on CCTV, said the pair appeared to be lined up for the brush, but Art caught the flag with his off fore and Jonty was pitched off his left-hand side.

Jonty was initially taken to Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown, and was transferred to the neuro intensive care unit at Beaumont Hospital, Dublin.

Cooley Rorkes Drift was not injured in the fall and is safely back at Jonty’s Gloucestershire yard.

