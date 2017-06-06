More than just a pretty face: Horsey McHorseface wins his first race

Remember Horsey McHorseface? Well, the thoroughbred has bagged his first win.

The three-year-old racehorse — named in homage to Boaty McBoatface — won a Aus$20,000 (£11,582) maiden at Cessock on Monday (5 June).

The colt has shown strong form in his first season, notching up four seconds in his previous five races before his maiden victory yesterday.

Keagan Latham steered “the people’s horse” to a close victory out of a field of 14 runners in the Arthur Thompson memorial.

Horsey McHorseface was shipped to Australia from New Zealand in November 2015, having been bought for $NZ65,000 (£35,925), and is in training with Bjorn Baker.

The son of sire Nadeem, was named by Mr Baker’s team at Warwick Farm racecourse in Sydney.

A public poll was responsible for the Natural Environmental Research Council (NERC) polar research vessel being dubbed Boaty McBoatface.

However, the NERC decided to go for the RRS Sir David Attenborough instead — with one of the boat’s remote controlled submersibles adopting the public’s choice of name instead.

H&H’s superstitious readers will be relieved to hear that Horsey McHorseface is still very much the young racehorse’s name.

