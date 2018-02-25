Horsey bride’s wedding nightmare resolved thanks to generous villagers

A bride-to-be will be able to share her special day with her beloved pony thanks to the generosity of local villagers.

Leicestershire-based Alex North was “really disappointed and upset” when she discovered her Shetland Sally’s carriage had been stolen on 6 February.

Alex will be tying the knot with her partner Adam Wright in September and had planned to travel to the church in the carriage with her father.

She has used the trap with her daughters Sophie, six, and Rosie, three, and son Bertie, 14 months.

Despite an appeal on social media the carriage has not been traced, but Alex was given a surprise following the disappointing news.

“My friend Charlotte turned up at my house with an envelope containing £250 — she had done a whip-round of friends and locals to raise funds for a new carriage,” Alex told H&H.

“I was taken aback by the generosity. It was just so lovely.”

Alex hopes to buy a new carriage with the funds later this month.

“Sally means the world to us,” said Alex. “She’s such a superstar so it seems right to have her in the wedding and take me to the church.

“She’s taught my children to ride, she comes into the church every Christmas and she’s done pony rides.”

The family also loan Welsh section A Monty, who will also make an appearance at the wedding.

“He will pull another carriage with my children and nephews,” added Alex.