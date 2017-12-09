Connemaras in a snow globe bring Christmas joy to horse lovers

What more could you want than a team of Connemaras to get you into the festive spirit? Well the latest advert from Horseware and Emma Massingale has enough horsey Christmas cheer to warm the heart of even the most ardent Grinch.

A host of “A list” stars from the equestrian world — both two- and four-legged — join the Connemaras as they help to make a little boy’s Christmas wishes come true.

The clip starts with ponies Barney, Nahla, Evenos and Echo surrounded by gifts and watching a video message from Horseware chief executive Tom McGuiness.

The film then cuts to a guest appearance by Carl Hester and Valegro, channelling his inner-Rudolf with a red nose, before moving to shots from the yards of Ingrid Klimke and Cian O’Connor.

From here, the viewer is taken inside a snow globe to where four-year-old Blue Dietrich is enlisting the help of Comet and Narla’s help to decorate a Christmas tree.

Emma told H&H this was filmed inside a huge 8x8m snow globe at her yard.

“They say never work with children or animals and I was doing both,” laughed Emma.

She added finding a snow globe large enough for everyone to fit inside was quite a challenge.

This was then followed by the logistical challenge of getting the ponies inside the air-filled dome as quickly as possible before the air escaped out of the door.

The team also had to source suitable artificial snow to make it look as though the ponies and Blue were inside a hand-held snow shaker.

Emma said the ponies “loved” playing in the snow.

“They have never seen snow and the fans inside made it fly everywhere,” she said. “It was a lot to ask, I’m very lucky the ponies have done so many unusual things [and were not phased].”

Blue, who is the son of Emma’s friend Kis Angel, practiced climbing up the ladder to collect dangling Christmas tree chocolates from around the yard.

Emma said she did not want him to have too much practice with the pony and the star as she wanted to keep that moment as real as possible.

“He was really good,” said Emma.

“He is only just turned four and we only had one day to film, so he was there from 9am to 4.30pm — even at the end of the day he was asking if he could go for a hack!

“Everyone seems to have really enjoyed it — I think it captures everyone’s imagination, and has such iconic Christmas things that it just gets people into the Christmas spirit.”

