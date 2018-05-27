H&H Festival of Eventing: new leader in 80cm — ‘if she has every fence down it doesn’t matter’

Suffolk-based Debbi Cox had a highly successful day in the 80cm class of the H&H Festival of Eventing, run in association with KBIS.

The BHSII instructor posted not one, but two great clear rounds across country to sit in first and fourth place.

Holding top spot is nine-year-old mare Molly, owned by Sue Thompson. Debbi and Molly stormed around the cross-country to finish inside the optimum time and go into tomorrow’s showjumping on their dressage mark of 29.25.

“Molly was so good today,” said Debbi, who has taught Sue on this horse for the past five years. “She only started eventing this year so this is a big achievement for her.”

Debbi explained that when Molly first walked into her life she came with a reputation of being awkward and quirky.

“When Sue came to me with Molly the first time, the mare had Sue off twice in the first 10 minutes,” said Debbi. “She was so cold backed and I said to Sue that Molly needed re-backing and starting again.”

Debbi was full of thanks for Sue and her fourth-placed ride’s owner, Tracey Cutting.

“They are both so supportive and we’ve had a great time this weekend.”

Debbi is pragmatic about her chances of holding onto top spot in tomorrow’s showjumping phase.

“Molly is renowned for having fences down, but we’re so proud of her, we’ll both give it everything and even if she has every fence down, it doesn’t matter.”

Beccy Belcher and Sugar IV hold second place on a score of 31 and just 6.3 penalties separate the top 10.

Don’t miss the full report from the H&H Festival of Eventing in Horse & Hound magazine — on sale Thursday, 7 June and follow online at www.horseandhound.co.uk