Watch eventer survive hairy moment as girth snaps on cross-country

Eventer Ginny Howe survived a hairy moment when her girth snapped over a fence at Osberton International Horse Trials.

Ginny was riding her sister Rachael Sheppard’s horse Echo P in the CCI2* at the Nottinghamshire event (27 September – 1 October) when the incident happened.

“Looking at the video I think it happened two strides out [from fence six],” Ginny told H&H.

“I was on a good stride, but he added another one.”

She added she gave Echo P a couple of smacks after the fence as she thought he needed “waking up”, not realising that her girth had given way.

She continued galloping round the corner and noticed what had happened about four strides out from the combination at fence seven.

“I thought my saddle had slipped back because my girth wasn’t tight enough, which I’m paranoid about,” Ginny added.

She pulled up and knew that as soon as she jumped off she would be eliminated, but also that there was no way she could safely continue.

“[My horse] was amazing, bless him,” said Ginny.

“He is my sister’s and she had saved up all season to get him to Osberton.”

The eight-year-old gelding had stepped up to intermediate this year and this was his first two-star run.

The combination scored 49.8 in the dressage and had jumped clear up to fence seven.

