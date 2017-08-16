European Eventing Championships dressage times and British team order revealed

Oliver Townend will be pathfinder for the British team at the European Eventing Championships in Strzegom, Poland, this week.

Riding Cooley SRS, Oliver will be the third rider to enter the dressage arena tomorrow.

He is joined on the team by newcomer Ros Canter (Allstar B) plus the seasoned Tina Cook (Billy The Red) and Nicola Wilson (Bulana).

Ros, who finished fifth and best of the British with Allstar B at Badminton in May, is making her senior championship debut here, while Tina and Nicola have several team appearances under their belts, including at the London Olympics where they were on the silver medal-winning team together.

Piggy French (Quarrycrest Echo) and Gemma Tattersall (Quicklook V) will compete as individuals.

Key start times, including all British and Irish riders, are listed below, with the full list available here.

The Irish have brought five horses and Michael Ryan is pathfinder on Dunlough Striker, followed by Joseph Murphy (Sportsfield Othello). Both ride on Thursday, with Austin O’Connor (Kilpatrick Knight) and Sarah Ennis (Horseware Stellor Rebound) completing the team on Friday.

The sole Irish individual is Patricia Ryan aboard Dunrath Eclipse.

The defending European champions, Germany, have selected Julia Krajewski (Samourai du Thot) as pathfinders, with the reigning European champion Michael Jung last out for the team aboard his reigning Kentucky CCI4* winner FischerRocana FST.

The German team is completed by Bettina Hoy (Seigneur Medicott) and Ingrid Klimke (Horseware Hale Bob OLD).

Kai Ruder (Colani Sunrise) and Josefa Sommer (Hamilton 24) are the German individuals.

Last year’s Olympic team champions, France, also field six riders, including the on-form Upsilon with Tom Carlile who will be second to go for the French on Thursday afternoon.

Thibaut Valette (Qing Du Briot), Gwendolen Fer (Traumprinz) and Sidney Dufresne (Tresor Mail) complete the team, with Cedric Lyard (Qatar du Puech Rouget) and Matthieu Vanlandeghem (Trouble Fete) riding as individuals.

Key dressage times for your diary

* Poland is one hour ahead of the UK

THURSDAY

Oliver Townend GBR 10.29am (9.29am BST)

Michael Ryan IRL 10.43am (9.43am BST)

Ros Canter GBR 2.14pm (1.14pm BST)

Joseph Murphy IRL 2.28pm (1.28pm BST)

Bettina Hoy GER 2.35pm (1.35pm BST)

Tom Carlile 2.42pm (1.42pm BST)

Piggy French GBR 3.46pm (2.46pm BST)

Patricia Ryan IRL 4pm (3pm BST)

FRIDAY

Tina Cook GBR 11.11am (10.11am BST)

Austin O’Connor IRL 11.40am (10.40am BST)

Ingrid Klimke GER 11.47am (10.47am BST)

Gemma Tattersall GBR 2.28pm (1.28pm BST)

Nicola Wilson GBR 2.56pm (1.56pm)

Sarah Ennis IRL 3.25pm (2.25pm BST)

Michael Jung GER 3.32pm (2.32pm BST)

