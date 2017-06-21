Duke of Edinburgh to miss Ascot following hospital admission

The Duke of Edinburgh will miss Royal Ascot today (21 June) after being admitted to hospital.
Prince Philip, 96, attended the first day of the meeting yesterday alongside The Queen, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and other members of the Royal family.
However he missed the state opening of parliament this morning, with Prince Charles accompanying The Queen instead, and will not go to the races this afternoon.
“The Duke of Edinburgh was admitted to King Edward VII Hospital in London last night, as a precautionary measure, for treatment of an infection arising from a pre-existing condition,” said a Buckingham Palace spokesman.
“Prince Philip is in good spirits and is disappointed to be missing the state opening of parliament and Royal Ascot.
“Her Majesty is being kept informed and will attend Royal Ascot as planned this afternoon.”
Prince Charles, the Duchess of Cornwall and Lord Fellowes join Her Majesty in the first carriage of the royal procession today.
The Queen was in “day dress” as she opened parliament this morning and arrived at Westminster by car instead of the usual horse-drawn carriage.
MP Dennis Skinner reminded Her Majesty of her tight time schedule, quipping: “get your skates on, the first race is at 2.30pm”.
Article continues below…
You might also be interested in:
Duke of Edinburgh to retire from public engagements
Prince Philip, who is 96 next month, will…
Prince Philip at Royal Windsor Horse Show — and other equestrian highlights
We've dug into the archives to find photos…
Injured Frankie Dettori to miss Royal Ascot
Frankie said it is “soul destroying” to be…
The Duke of Edinburgh’s involvement in the equine world dates back to his childhood.
He continues to hold key positions in numerous equestrian organisations, including the role of president of Royal Windsor Horse Show.
He still enjoys carriage driving and was most recently spotted driving his team of four through Windsor Great Park on Monday (19 June).
The royal communications team announced last month that Prince Philip would step down from public engagements this autumn.
For all the latest news analysis, competition reports, interviews, features and much more, don’t miss Horse & Hound magazine, on sale every Thursday