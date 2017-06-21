Duke of Edinburgh to miss Ascot following hospital admission

The Queen arrives at Royal Ascot with Prince Philip in 2015

The Duke of Edinburgh will miss Royal Ascot today (21 June) after being admitted to hospital.

Prince Philip, 96, attended the first day of the meeting yesterday alongside The Queen, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and other members of the Royal family.

However he missed the state opening of parliament this morning, with Prince Charles accompanying The Queen instead, and will not go to the races this afternoon.

“The Duke of Edinburgh was admitted to King Edward VII Hospital in London last night, as a precautionary measure, for treatment of an infection arising from a pre-existing condition,” said a Buckingham Palace spokesman.

“Prince Philip is in good spirits and is disappointed to be missing the state opening of parliament and Royal Ascot.

“Her Majesty is being kept informed and will attend Royal Ascot as planned this afternoon.”

Prince Charles, the Duchess of Cornwall and Lord Fellowes join Her Majesty in the first carriage of the royal procession today.

The Queen was in “day dress” as she opened parliament this morning and arrived at Westminster by car instead of the usual horse-drawn carriage.

MP Dennis Skinner reminded Her Majesty of her tight time schedule, quipping: “get your skates on, the first race is at 2.30pm”.

