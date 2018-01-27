Donkey finds new home at dinosaur park

Redwings Horse Sanctuary has rehomed its first donkey – to a dinosaur park.

Arnie, a miniature Mediterranean donkey, was living on his own at the Secret Animal Garden, in the Dinosaur Adventure Park near Norwich, as his previous companion had died.

His keepers knew he would need a new friend so they approached Redwings for help.

“Due to the availability of suitable rescued donkeys, Redwings hadn’t rehomed one of these lovable long-eared creatures before but – as luck would have it – the perfect candidate had just arrived at the sanctuary,” said a spokesman for the charity.

“Addison had come to Redwings in a group of six donkeys from a fellow animal sanctuary but had yet to form any strong attachments within the herd.”

After “a thorough medical and behavioural check”, Addison went to his new home at the dinosaur park just before Christmas.

Redwings operations and rehoming manager Rachel Angell said: “Donkeys crave company which is why we were delighted to help find Arnie a new friend and we hope he and Addison will be really happy together.

“Due to their strong bonds, donkeys normally need to be rehomed in pairs or small groups so it was by chance that lovely Addison arrived still looking for his own special companion.

“With its long history of caring for animals, we knew he would be in safe and loving hands at the Secret Animal Garden– although we never expected to rehome a donkey to a dinosaur park!

“We hope this will now pave the way for us to look at rehoming more donkeys in the future.”

Secret Animal Garden manager Nicole Douglass said Arnie’s face “lit up” when Addison arrived.

“He was so happy to see another donkey and followed him around all day,” she added. “They’ve settled in well together and share a stable. Addison is even coming over to meet visitors which is lovely and everyone is asking about him. All the team here love him already.”

