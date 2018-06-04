Charlotte Dujardin’s fiancé takes on grueling open-water swim for equine charity

Charlotte Dujardin’s fiancé Dean Wyatt Golding is preparing to take on an open water swim in aid of an equine welfare charity.

Dean will be dipping into the chilly waters of Lake Windermere in the Lake District for a two-mile swim on 8 June to raise money for Brooke, Action for Working Horses and Donkeys.

Charlotte is a patron of the charity and travelled to India in October 2015 to learn about the work it is doing to improve the lives of horses, donkeys and mules as well as the millions of people who rely on the working equines.

Dean asked for people to donate to the cause instead of buying him birthday presents and reached his target of £2,000 within 48 hours of starting the online fundraising page.

“I’ve chosen this charity because their mission means a lot to me, and I hope that you’ll consider contributing as a way of celebrating with me,” he said. “Every little bit will help me reach my goal.”

He has so far raised more than £2,500.

Charlotte encouraged people to support her fiancé with a post on her own Facebook page.

“[I’m] really proud of him and wanted to share his fundraising efforts if any of you would like to donate,” she said.

“All proceeds will go to the charity that I am very proud to be an ambassador for and will continue to help in their efforts to assist so many horses, donkeys and communities around the world who need our help.”

