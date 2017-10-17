Rider dies after fall on fun ride

A rider who died while riding in Gloucestershire has been named as Mandy Berry.

Ms Berry, 58, was taking part in a fun ride with her horse Crumlin at Cotswold Farm Park on 8 October.

A statement from the park confirmed the tragic accident.

“It appears that a rider fell from their horse and was subsequently seriously injured,” said a Cotswold Farm Park spokesman.

“The injured rider received assistance from a following rider who was a nurse, our on-site paramedic and the emergency services, all of who were in attendance very quickly.

“Sadly, despite the valiant efforts of all concerned, the injuries were such that the rider could not be saved.

“Our thoughts are with the family and friends at this difficult time.”

A spokesman for Gloucestershire Police told H&H officers were called to a field near Guiting Power at 1.15pm on 8 October.

“A 58-year-old woman from Somerset who had been riding a horse as part of an organised event had died at the location after suffering serious chest injuries,” said the police spokesman.

“Police are treating the circumstances of the incident as not suspicious.

“The woman’s next of kin and the coroner have been informed.”

Blackdown Mendip Riding Club paid tribute to its “wonderful member” on its Facebook page.

“She has been a member and supporter of the club for many years,” read the post.

“Our thoughts are with her close friends and family.”

Ms Berry had worked as a personal assistant to showbiz agent John Miles for many years.

Entertainer Timmy Mallet was among those to pay tribute to Ms Berry, describing her as a special friend, agent and inspiration.

“Thank you for being in our lives,” he added.

An inquest into Ms Berry’s death was opened and adjourned at Gloucester Coroner’s Court on 12 October.

