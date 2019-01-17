Young event rider and racehorse die after accident on the gallops

A young event rider has died as a result of injuries sustained in a fall while she was riding out for a racing trainer.

The team at Iain Jardine Racing has confirmed “with great sadness” that 22-year-old Natasha Galpin suffered an accident on the Dumfries-based trainer’s grass gallops on Tuesday (15 January), which also resulted in the loss of a horse.

Natasha was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow for treatment, but died at 5.45pm yesterday (16 January).

“Our main priority throughout has been Natasha and the rest of our staff, who are distraught at the loss of a colleague and friend but have been extremely supportive of each other,” the statement said.

“As a team here, we are doing our best to get through and cope with this devastating situation.

“Natasha was an experienced and valued, full-time member of Team IJR. She was an accomplished event rider and ran her own livery yard. She worked alongside her boyfriend Olyn.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Natasha’s parents and sisters at this very sad time and we hope you will join us in respecting their privacy.

“We are grateful for the help we are receiving from racing’s support network including Racing Welfare and the National Trainers Federation.”

Police Scotland is carrying out enquiries into the circumstances of the accident.

The horse suffered guttural pouch mycosis, a ruptured artery, during work, “resulting in the unavoidable and unpredictable accident”, the trainer’s statement said, adding: “He was given all the necessary care and treatment required and the owners were immediately informed.”

For all the latest news analysis, competition reports, interviews, features and much more, don’t miss Horse & Hound magazine, on sale every Thursday.