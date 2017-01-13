Chilli Morning leaves William Fox-Pitt’s base for retirement

Chilli Morning has left William Fox-Pitt’s yard to start his retirement.

The chestnut stallion retired from eventing last season and will stand at Tim and Jane Holderness-Roddam’s West Kington Stud in Wiltshire this year.

“The amazing Chilli Morning left us yesterday for a happy retirement,” said a statement from Fox-Pitt eventing on Wednesday (11 January).

“A very emotional day for us all.”

Chilli’s final event was the Rio 2016 Olympic Games, where he finished 12th — the highest-placed British horse.

A statement from the stud said it is “thrilled” that Chilli — the most successful stallion in British eventing history — will be standing there this season. Chilli visited the stud on numerous occasions for breeding duties during his eventing career.

Chilli was ranked 22nd on the British Eventing top 50 sires of young horses for the 2016 season and some of his progeny are already enjoying eventing success.

Chillis Gem was seventh with Gemma Tattersall at the seven-year-old World Championships for young horses in Le Lion last year, while Chilli Knight scored multiple wins at novice, also with Gemma, and came third at Gatcombe CIC* as a six-year-old. Meanwhile Jalapeno, partnered by Belgium’s Karin Donkers, has scored victories at one- and two-star level.

A remarkable career

The 17-year-old, who won Badminton with William in 2015, is the only stallion to have won a European CCI4*. Windfall, ridden by US eventer Darren Chiacchia was the first stallion to take top honours in a four-star, winning the experimental short format competition at Kentucky in 2004.

Chilli finished in the top 10 in 23 out of his 45 international eventing starts, with the Badminton victory his crowning achievement.

Owned by Chris and Lisa Stone, the son of Phantomic was initially produced by Nick Gauntlett, who took him up to four-star level.

Their achievements together included wins at Longleat CIC2*, Weston Park CCI2* and Houghton Hall CIC3* as well as a cross-country clear at Burghley in 2010.

Chilli spend a short time with Mary King, before she decided he was too strong for her and William took over the ride.

Together the pair have been Britain’s best performers at every senior championship for which they were selected.

As well as their Badminton and Rio results, their other notable successes include wins at Bramham CCI3* in 2012 and 2013 as well as the CIC3* in 2014, individual European bronze in 2013 and World individual bronze and team silver in 2014.