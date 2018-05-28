Charlotte Dujardin turned heads earlier today when she celebrated her success at this weekend’s Somerford Park Premier League with a spot of cross-country schooling.

Charlotte and her prix st georges (PSG) and inter I winner River Rise Escala (Maisie), who is also the reigning PSG winter champion, enjoyed a pop round Somerford’s cross-country course this afternoon (28 May) to round off the show.

“What a brilliant final day at Somerford Park Premier League; such a wonderful show and so well run by Millie [King] and her team. River Rise Escala won the inter I today; her first ever inter I with 73%. So to celebrate, we went for a little play and decided to have some fun around the Somerford cross-country course,” said Charlotte.

The videos show the nine-year-old bay mare, who is by Lord Leatherdale x Ferro, thoroughly enjoying herself as she pops small logs with lots of scope and room to spare, before showing off her fantastically elevated trot through the water jump.

“It was so much fun — she can really jump!” Charlotte told H&H.

The afternoon rounded off a hugely successful Premier League for Charlotte, who scored wins across the levels with three of her exciting upcoming mares. She claimed victory at PSG and inter I with her own and Paul and Wendy Dockley’s eight-year-old grey mare Florentina, who recently made a winning international debut, as well as topping the seven-year-old test on Emma Blundell’s Mount St John VIP.

With Maisie, whom Charlotte owns along with her breeder Sarah Tyler Evans, she took another PSG win with more than 77% before posting 73% on the mare’s inter I debut.

Celebrations for the yard were also in order after Carl Hester triumphed in the grand prix on over 75% with his World Equestrian Games hope Hawtins Delicato.

