Charities seize 10 horses from Paper Mill Lane on welfare grounds

A joint operation between equine charities, police and the local authority has resulted in 10 horses being seized from land off Paper Mill Lane, in Bramford, Ipswich.

The animals were removed yesterday (12 January) on welfare grounds, as certified by a Redwings’ vet, and with support from the RSPCA, Suffolk County Council and the police.

Redwings and the RSPCA had both visited the site last Thursday (5 January) following reports of concerns over the horses’ welfare at the beginning of this year.

An improvement notice was issued at the time for some of the horses, who were “identified as being of particular concern to the charities’ inspectors and field officers”. Both charities said at the time they would continue to monitor the situation.

A spokesman for Redwings said: “Six horses have now been taken in by Redwings and will be receiving care from their veterinary teams. The remaining four have been taken in by the RSPCA.”

As the matter is now the subject of an active investigation, neither the RSPCA nor Redwings is able to disclose any more details of the case.

“Talks to establish a long-term management plan for the horses on Paper Mill Lane remain ongoing between other horse owners on the site, the landowner, Suffolk County Council, Suffolk Police, the RSPCA and Redwings,” said the spokesman.

There has been considerable public concern about the welfare of some of the horses kept on this land for some months.

Anyone with new welfare concerns, or concerns for any horse or pony, can call the RSPCA on 0300 1234 999, or Redwings Horse Sanctuary on 01508 481008, or email welfare@redwings.co.uk